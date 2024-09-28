Breakthrough flying saucer technology could soon harness the power of waves: 'A competitive solution in our global energy mix'

The ancient Greeks knew Ceto as a sea goddess, cited by the History Cooperative as having power over monsters from the deep. But the modern-day incarnation might end up being better known for the power of ocean waves.

That's because Carnegie Clean Energy's version of CETO is a sea-based contraption that can turn wave power into grid-ready electricity, according to the Australian firm.

Wave-energy tech isn't new. Other iterations include buoy and raft designs. CETO is a submerged, flying saucer-shaped unit, according to CleanTechnica.

The report noted that Carnegie received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy in January to test marine-based energy production. Now, a Carnegie subsidiary has approval to place CETOs off the Spanish coast, and company leaders are pursuing various certifications to pave the way for expansion, all per CleanTechnica.

"By aligning CETO with international standards, the company is moving toward wider adoption of the technology and a future where wave energy is a competitive solution in our global energy mix," Carnegie CTO Alexandre Pichard said in the story.

CETO works with a fairly simple concept. Waves move in a circular motion, and CETO tracks and captures the energy generated by the movement. As the saucer-shaped unit rocks with the moving water, belts inside turn generators to make electricity. Artificial intelligence is used to help manage underwater operations, all per a video clip provided by Carnegie.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's more, the unit can provide air-pollution-free electricity 24/7, even in stormy waters. CETO simply submerges below the turbulence to continue its function. The tech has been proven during "tens of thousands" of testing hours, according to the company.

It's part of a global renewable energy switchover leveraging abundant sun, wind, and waves. The United Nations reports that about 29% of the world's electricity comes from renewables.

Wave energy has serious potential, too, with the U.S. Department of Energy estimating that kinetic waves could provide around 60% of the nation's electricity demand, as CleanTechnica observed.

If fascinating programs from other energy developers reach full vision, captured wave and wind power at sea could be collected at offshore artificial "energy islands" and efficiently sent to the coast.

Importantly, the breakthroughs can help reduce the production of planet-warming air pollution, which NASA has linked to marine heat waves. The hotter water can harm coral and other sea life, according to the experts.

Inspired inlanders can help to cut pollution with some simple changes around the house. Cleaning the lint out of filters on washers, dryers, and other appliances can save you 10% on the cost to run them, while also removing a fire hazard. Importantly, the machines will then use less energy, producing less heat-trapping fumes.

For CETO's part, its developers are touting a scalable, modular design. Interestingly, the company-provided details even list a desalination ability.

Now, Carnegie seems poised to take CETO beyond myth, working toward a world powered by the "consistent rhythm of the sea," as the clip's narrator puts it.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.