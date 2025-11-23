Researchers make stunning discovery while studying popular Christmas trees: 'May influence the accumulation'

It's unclear when the process observed in this study could be adapted to other areas of observation.

Researchers have found that Norway spruce trees can accumulate gold in their needles.

The study was published in Environmental Microbiome and detailed how soil bacteria produce gold in the spruces' needles. This process is called biomineralization. Biomineralization also happens when sea creatures build their skeletons or shells with calcium carbonate.

"Our results suggest that bacteria and other microbes living inside plants may influence the accumulation of gold in trees," said Kaisa Lehosmaa, postdoctoral researcher from the University of Oulu, Finland, as reported by Interesting Engineering.

In its discussion section, the study stated that the gold was likely transported from the soil through the spruces' roots. The gold nanoparticles had biofilm on them, which is produced by various microbes usually associated with plants. The researchers also found the microbes P3OB-42, Cutibacterium, and Corynebacterium in high concentrations on needles with gold in them.

These observations suggest that it's indeed bacteria that bring the gold from deposits in the ground and up into the trees.

As Interesting Engineering noted, the gold nanoparticles are incredibly tiny: They're a millionth of a millimeter big. Unless someone wants to handpick glitter with a strong magnifying glass and tweezers, this kind of gold isn't usable.

It's actually the process that's more promising.

This instance of biomineralization purifies the soil around the trees in a way. Researchers could then take this process and apply it to other fields.

Interesting Engineering wrote that microbes in aquatic mosses could be harnessed to clean water. This could be revolutionary considering how polluted water is, especially by mining. These microbes may be microscopic, but they could have an immensely positive impact on our environment.

Another benefit the outlet mentioned is that scientists could use microbes to trace minerals through plants. They could look at plants' "microbial fingerprints" to figure out what mineral deposits may exist in soil. This could allow observation of gold and other minerals to happen without the harm of drilling.

This isn't the first time researchers have discovered the might of microbes. Other studies have observed their ability to potentially reduce plastic pollution and help soil store carbon.

Harnessing every strategy available to us can help us mitigate the effects of many kinds of pollution on our planet.

It's unclear when the process observed in this study could be adapted to other areas of observation. This microbial practice, however, has a lot of potential and could help to create a safer, healthier world for everyone.

