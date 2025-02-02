A new report reveals one region is expected to dominate this energy industry by 2033 — and it's not the US

On a planet that is 71% surface water, there's plenty of room for more panels to harvest clean energy.

Did you know solar panels could float? As CleanTech news reported, Wood Mackenzie projects that floating solar photovoltaic panels (FPVs) will continue to rise in popularity and produce 77 gigawatts by 2033.

Part of the Wood Mackenzie report predicts an 81% market share of this floating solar market will lie in the Asia-Pacific region by that time — not the United States. Harshul Kanwar, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, told PV Tech that "India, China, and Indonesia are the top three countries globally for FPV capacity, together boasting a total installed capacity of 31GWdc [gigawatts direct current]."

However, other continents won't be left behind. The Wood Mackenzie forecast also stated that in addition to Europe's offshore solar commitments, Germany, France, and the Netherlands will add the most FPVs capacity— 60%, as reported by PV Tech.

How clean energy initiatives such as FPVs will continue in the United States is up in the air because of recent mandates that propose the reversal of initiatives created under former President Joe Biden, like the Inflation Reduction Act. Either way, solar panels are still an individual and commercial choice that reduces or eliminates the need for dirty fuels, leading to a cleaner planet.

FPVs have been particularly useful to the environment; their presence on top of water helps reduce evaporation — something common on an increasingly warmer planet. Therefore, anything that can reduce its occurrence can help with the water scarcity crisis.

It also allows land and vegetation to remain untouched as you don't have to clear it to place panels or disrupt existing structures. Algal blooms can be a major problem that contaminates water and affects marine wildlife. Luckily, these floating solar panels inhibit algae growth by limiting sunlight penetration. On a planet that is 71% surface water, there's plenty of room for more panels to harvest clean energy.

This investment in solar not only helps keep the planet cleaner but aids in job creation — at least in certain areas. According to the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, most of the American solar industry jobs — over 100,000 — have been in the residential market as of 2023. At the time, commercial solar jobs in the United States saw a decline. However, the forecasted floating solar market growth is likely to create jobs, at least in Asia-Pacific.

