Experts uncover massive, untapped energy resource — here's how it could power 100 million homes

Floating solar panels could be the next big thing in clean energy, and researchers have found a huge opportunity that has been hiding in plain sight. The vast network of federally controlled reservoirs across the United States could help make significant environmental changes.

A study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) shows that floating solar panel technology, also called floating photovoltaic systems, could generate up to 1,476 terawatt-hours of electricity each year. That's enough to power about 100 million homes without taking up valuable land space, as reported by Tech Xplore.

Floating solar panels don't need land like traditional solar farms. Instead, they float on water, making use of space that would otherwise go unused. This setup helps reduce water evaporation and keeps the panels cooler, which can improve how well they generate power. In fact, cooler temperatures can boost solar panel efficiency by up to 10%, according to a 2023 report from the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The U.S. is moving toward more renewable energy to use less dirty energy and cut down on pollution. But finding enough land and managing the power grid are still challenges. Floating systems could help by using water surfaces that aren't being used for much else while also working alongside hydropower plants.

South Korea and China are making these changes, and South Korea's projects are expected to generate more than 2 gigawatts of power by 2030. Meanwhile, China operates the world's largest floating solar farm, producing enough electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes.

Even with all its potential, floating solar still has some hurdles to clear, like regulations and environmental concerns. Researchers at the NREL are looking into specific sites to see how things like local wildlife and energy needs might affect where these projects can go.

Even if just 10% of this floating solar potential is tapped into, it could make a big difference in the country's clean energy supply. Researchers are figuring out the best spots for these projects and looking at how to speed up the approval process to get them off the ground faster. Lower energy costs won't happen overnight, but the shift toward renewables could make a real difference over time. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, ramping up clean energy use might cut the average household energy bill by about 30% by 2035.

When it comes to clean energy, reservoirs aren't usually the first thing people think of, but they've got a lot of untapped potential. Floating solar panels can turn water spaces into energy hubs, helping to build a stronger, more dependable grid. Using less non renewable energy means cleaner air, which is better for everyone's health.

