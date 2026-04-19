Nissan unveils 3rd-generation vehicle with radical new look and color

The vehicle turned heads with a distinctive exterior, as seen in a video posted to the company's YouTube page.

For a model literally called "Juke," maybe it's fitting that the first Juke electric vehicle is pivoting heavily away from the gas-powered version.

As Electrek reported, Nissan showcased the third-generation Juke's first EV model at its Vision event. The vehicle turned heads with a distinctive exterior, as seen in a video posted to the company's YouTube page.

Nissan Europe vice president Jordi Vila spoke to AutoExpress at the event and promised there was more to the vehicle than met the eye.

"The Juke is not only disruptive from a style standpoint, but it's also very interesting, very fun to drive," Vila said.

While exact specs of the vehicle aren't out yet, Electrek noted it will be built on the same platform as the new Leaf EV.

For context, that means two powertrain choices, a 52 kWh and a 75 kWh lithium-ion unit. That translates to 271 and 386 miles of range on a single charge, respectively, for the Leaf. Electrek also speculated that the interior will resemble the Leaf's.

A feature that Nissan did confirm is vehicle-to-grid tech that allows the car's battery to store energy and send it back to the grid.

That specific feature drew rave reviews from a commenter on Electrek.

They reacted: "Woo-hoo! I hope every new EV starts including this."

Building up excitement will be key to Nissan's revitalization efforts, which the all-electric Leaf is also a big part of. The Juke EV will roll out in the spring of 2027. It could bolster the success of a model that 1.5 million European drivers have picked since its 2010 launch, per Electrek.

An EV option for a popular model is good news for drivers. Going with an EV comes with major perks such as reduced routine maintenance and lower fuel costs. With high fuel prices in the news, that's of extra importance.

Drivers can boost their savings even more by charging at home and save hundreds annually over using public stations. Qmerit can help homeowners curious about installing Level 2 EV chargers by sharing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can take savings to the next level for EV owners by powering their vehicles with their own clean energy. That translates to major savings over the grid or public charging stations. EnergySage can help homeowners save up to $10,000 on their solar installation by collecting competitive bids from vetted installers.

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