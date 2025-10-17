Officials launch incredible program to pay EV drivers: 'Owners need to think about them as more than cars'

"They just need other car companies to come on board."

Your electric vehicle might be the most overlooked moneymaker you own. A new technology is being tested that could let your EV power your home or even earn you cash while it's just sitting in the driveway.

According to a report from EV Central, an Australian energy company, AGL, is rolling out a major new trial. It's for a technology called Vehicle-to-Grid, or V2G, with a full launch planned for 2026. The idea is simple: sell power from your car's battery back to the grid when demand is high.

AGL's head of innovation and strategy, Renae Gasmier, told EV Central that EV "owners need to think about them as more than cars, but rather as home batteries on wheels."

Think about what that means for your wallet. You could significantly lower your home energy bills, and there's a huge backup power benefit. Gasmier noted that a typical EV battery holds enough power to run an average home for about three days.

Imagine that during the next storm. It's also a massive win for the environment. V2G helps stabilize the power grid as the use of renewables like solar and wind increases, which means a reduced need for polluting power plants.

This isn't just some one-off experiment, either. The idea is popping up all over the world. In Europe, charging companies are getting on the same page with a universal standard that makes V2G possible. A car-sharing service in the Netherlands is already putting a fleet of 500 two-way charging EVs on the road. In the U.S., Nissan has a pilot program in Silicon Valley to help the local grid.

The excitement for this shift is building, and people are starting to see the potential.

"They just need other car companies to come on board," one Facebook user commented. "They might sell more cars."

