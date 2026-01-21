4 futuristic EVs that could change how we drive in 2026

Electric vehicles have been growing in popularity for years now, so it's no surprise that EV manufacturers are taking things to the next level.

For some, that means extending range or making upgrades to existing features. For others, that means creating something altogether new to the EV game.

1. Lucid's new SUV that sold out in one day

If the new Lucid Gravity were sitting on a shelf, it would be flying off it. People are so excited for Lucid's first EV SUV that the company sold out of online inventory just one day after listing the luxury vehicle on its website.

There's plenty to like about the three-row Gravity. It boasts an estimated 450-mile range, a 14-minute charging time, and 828 horsepower. On top of that, it's got a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds.

2. A tiny truck with some major muscle

The tiny MT-1 EV pickup truck from startup TELO is perfect for urban maneuverability or a wilderness getaway. According to TELO's website, the MT-1 is only as long as a Mini Cooper SE but has the same interior space as a Toyota Tacoma.

The MT-1 comes with a five-foot bed and a midgate that can fold down to create an eight-foot bed. And despite its diminutive size, the MT-1 features 500 horsepower and the ability to tow 6,600 pounds.

3. The all-terrain vehicle built to explore

The all-electric Brawley GTS from Vanderhall Motor Works is unlike any off-road vehicle you've seen before. It's not really an SUV or a four-wheeler, it's something else entirely.

With all-terrain tires and a healthy clearance, it's built to tackle the most rugged terrain.

The Brawley's four-wheel steering allows the rear tires to either turn in sync with or opposite the front tires for maximum maneuverability at low speeds. It also comes with four independent motors and a range of up to 140 miles, either on the road or the trails.

4. Mercedes-Benz's 'most important' vehicle

Mercedes-Benz recently opened orders for the GLC, its new all-electric SUV that CEO Ola Källenius called "the most important" for the brand.

The interior includes a new 33.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, along with more legroom and headroom. The exterior features a reworked front grille and a rear light bar.

The GLC offers a range of up to 445 miles, and its fast-charging capabilities can gain up to 188 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

