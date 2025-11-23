Mercedes-Benz opens orders for 'most important' vehicle in its line: 'Best-in-class'

The automaker has high hopes for the car.

Mercedes-Benz announced that its newest luxury vehicle, the GLC, is now open for orders. The all-electric SUV aims to speed up the shift toward electrified mobility.

According to Electrek, orders for the new electric vehicle have begun in European markets.

Starting at 71,281 euros (about $82,750), the price is higher than its gasoline counterpart. Mercedes is offering competitive lease rates to make the vehicle more accessible.

The GLC debuts the luxury brand's new design language, featuring a reworked front grille and a rear light bar. More interior space provides legroom and headroom as well as an extended wheelbase.

The cabin has technology upgrades as well.

It includes a 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen with two wireless phone chargers. A new MBUX Hyperscreen also provides 33.1 inches of screen space, per Electrek.

Mercedes said it offers "best-in-class efficiency" in the GLC.

Powered by a 94-kilowatt-hour battery, the GLC 400 4MATIC offers an electric range of up to 715 kilometers (445 miles).

Running on an 800-volt platform, it consumes 14.9 kWh per 100 kilometers (62 miles). The car can also gain up to 303 kilometers (188 miles) of range in 10 minutes because of its fast-charging capabilities.

The GLC launch is great news for consumers looking for a luxury, high-performance EV.

It delivers greater fuel savings than gas and a quieter, smoother driving experience. It reduces maintenance (no oil changes, spark plug replacements, or fuel system upkeep). EVs also produce no tailpipe pollution, improving air quality and public health.

Daily living is easier and cost-effective with these advantages.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology studied internal combustion engine cars. They found that those cars produce around 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over their lifetimes. On average, EVs on the U.S. power grid produce only 200 grams.

A Tesla Model 3, compared to a Toyota Corolla after 13,500 miles, makes up for its environmental costs. Driving an EV can help reduce planet-overheating pollution.

Installing solar panels can increase the savings from EV ownership as well.

The GLC demonstrates that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius has high hopes for the car, calling it "the most important" for the brand, per Electrek.

