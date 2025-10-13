Car expert shares inside look at unbelievably tiny EV truck set to shake up US market: 'What the heck is this?'

A new electric truck is set to take the U.S. EV market by storm in the coming months, and a recent TikTok video gave prospective buyers a sneak peek at its numerous intriguing features.

In the video, host Forrest Jones (@forrestautoreviews) takes viewers inside the MT-1, from an upstart American company called Telo.

"What the heck is this?" he starts, first showcasing the car's unorthodox frame.

"So it's really small, and it even has a five-foot bed, on something the same size as a Mini Cooper," he continues. "On top of [it], I can fold down a midgate to give me an eight-foot bed. If I push this little black button right here, that gives me access to the gear tunnel … it comes standard with a Tesla plug, it can tow 6,600 pounds, and oh yeah — it makes 500 horsepower."

Something that's easy to forget about now that electric vehicles have been on the market for so long is that, similarly to the process for making gas-powered cars, the technology behind producing EV batteries is still growing by leaps and bounds, and its full capabilities remain largely unknown. The effect of this is that the gap between electric vehicles and their gas counterparts will only continue rapidly increasing in the coming years, both from an environmental and a consumer perspective.

EVs save customers money on everything from fuel to routine maintenance tasks like fluid and oil changes, while they also have much quieter engines and don't produce massive amounts of tailpipe pollution.

Plus, if you own an electric vehicle, it can also become a boon for your home and your energy bills, because you can then install solar panels and EV chargers, and potentially solve three problems at once.

Along these lines, charging an EV at home is significantly cheaper than using public chargers.

