Automaker drops curtain on eye-catching off-road vehicle built to conquer toughest roads: 'Leaves you in awe'

It's built for people who want to explore without limits.

by Alexis McDonell
The Brawley GTS is a groundbreaking all-electric off-road vehicle, built to tackle rugged terrain while showcasing the benefits of EVs.

Photo Credit: Vanderhall

Electric vehicles are no longer just for city streets and sleek sedans. Vanderhall Motor Works is pushing the envelope with its new Brawley GTS, a bold electric vehicle built to tackle rugged trails while offering comfort and style. 

"Even at slow speeds, the Brawley leaves you in awe," Vanderhall says of the vehicle, showcasing how electric power can transform the driving experience. 

As featured in Car and Driver, the Brawley GTS is a four-wheeled, all-electric, side-by-side designed for adventure. 

It features four independent motors and a 40-kilowatt-hour battery that offers up to 140 miles of range. The cabin seats four, each with a heated bucket seat and four-point harness, and provides heating and air conditioning for comfort in all conditions. Its minimalist interior uses toggle switches to control most functions, while modern touches like a stereo system with an optional subwoofer add convenience.


When it comes to tackling rugged terrain, the Brawley's four-wheel steering allows the rear wheels to turn either in sync or opposite the fronts at low speeds, enhancing maneuverability on tight trails. Ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and front and rear hitch points provide versatility for towing or mounting accessories like winches and snow plows. In short, it's built for people who want to explore without limits. 

Charging is handled through a CCS Combo port, and while the Brawley is primarily an off-road machine, it can be registered for street use in many states. That means you could take it straight from the driveway to the dunes or trails without skipping a beat. 

Photo Credit: Vanderhall

Owning an EV like the Brawley also comes with practical benefits. Traditional combustion vehicles produce roughly 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile over their lifetime, while electric vehicles charged on the average U.S. grid release only about 200 grams. Fewer maintenance headaches, lower fuel costs, and quieter operation also make electric vehicles appealing. 

Charging at home can save hundreds annually compared to public stations. Plus, pairing an EV with solar panels can further amplify savings. 

x