Pioneering marine technology company could revolutionize boating industry with incredible solar vessels: 'Shows no signs of slowing down'

The vessel is powered entirely by solar energy, which allows it to cruise for over six hours without charging.

The eco-marine tech company Navalt is making waves in the boating industry with its lineup of solar electric boats, some of which can travel over 120 miles on a single charge.

Founded in 2013, the India-based company focuses on reducing energy usage and heat-trapping pollution from dirty fuels in ferries, fishing boats, and other recreational vessels.

In a heavily populated country like India, finding eco-friendly ways to transport people is important to reduce air pollution. Navalt is leading the charge and "shows no signs of slowing down," as Electrek wrote.

With over 82 vessel years of experience, Navalt prides itself on being the self-proclaimed "most experienced solar electric vessel manufacturer in India." Its flagship solar-electric ferry, Aditya, is India's pioneering solar ferry and earned global recognition in 2020 after winning the Gustave Trouvé Award for the world's best electric ferry.

Powered entirely by solar energy, which allows it to cruise for over six hours without charging, Aditya is in its seventh year of successful operations. So far, it has ferried over 2 million people thousands of miles across India's waters and has saved over 200,000 liters of diesel.

Navalt's flagship solar fishing boat, Srav, also won the world's best work vessel award in 2022.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In 2023, the company set another precedent by unveiling Indra, India's largest solar cruise boat. Over 85 feet long, it can fit 100 passengers comfortably and travel over 60 miles on one charge (though it's equipped with 25-kilowatt solar panels on top to increase the range).

Navalt also launched its fastest electric workboat last year, the Barracuda, which can reach top speeds of nearly 15 miles per hour.

According to the company, it has 29 vessels in operation and another 34 in the works, which are expected to launch by the end of this year.

Navalt has focused mostly on building boats designed for public transportation, tourism, and fishing, but it is now expanding its horizons by building vessels for the defense and vehicle transport industries.

The company said it is also working on designing larger boats, with the largest under construction reaching over 160 feet and nearly 90 tons of carrying capacity.

In Punjab, travelers can ride in semi-luxury, as Navalt's fourth solar electric cruise boat, "The Origin," recently hit the waters of the tranquil Sukhna Lake.

Whether it's recreation, fishing, or transportation you're after, Navalt has a little something for everyone, allowing people to explore the world while keeping the waters safe and clean for generations to come.

As Navalt continues to innovate in the marine tech space, its vision of sailing into a greener future with "cleaner and quieter oceans" is starting to take shape — one electric boat at a time.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.