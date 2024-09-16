  • Business Business

New study finds that the largest cruise ships are now eight times bigger than the Titanic: 'Today's cruisezillas make the Titanic look like a small fishing boat'

Cruise travel is on the rise because of increasing wealth and clever marketing.

by Alyssa Ochs
Cruise travel is on the rise because of increasing wealth and clever marketing.

Photo Credit: iStock

Though cruise ship travel took a heavy hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are cruising now than ever before

As a result, cruise ships are getting increasingly larger. 

As The Guardian reported, the world's largest cruise ships are twice as big as they were in 2000. Industry experts expect these "cruisezillas" to get even larger in the future — up to eight times larger than the Titanic by 2050. 

What's happening?

Cruise travel is on the rise because of increasing wealth and clever marketing that moves beyond the baby boomer demographic and targets millennials with money to spend. 

It is projected that 35 million people will take cruise ship vacations this year a 6% increase from before the pandemic. There are also 20 times more cruise ships sailing the seas than in 1970. 

"Today's cruisezillas make the Titanic look like a small fishing boat," said Inesa Ulichina, a sustainable shipping analyst for Transport and Environment.

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

Why are larger cruise ships important?

The news about increasingly large cruise ships and heightened demand for this type of unsustainable travel is concerning because the industry significantly damages our oceans.

Cruise ships have an enormous carbon footprint and release lots of carbon dioxide and methane emissions during operation. Large cruise ships can generate over a ton of waste daily and have a bigger pollution footprint than 12,000 cars. 

These vessels commonly dispose of untreated sewage in the ocean, putting marine habitats at risk while exposing passengers to toxic chemicals from dirty energy sources. 

"Hardly any form of tourism is more energy-intensive than cruises specifically in combination with a flight to the point of departure," Linnaeus University professor Stefan Gössling said.

What can I do to offset cruise ship travel? 

As an individual, you can commit to traveling responsibly and sustainably, avoiding cruise ships at all costs. 

Rather than booking a cruise, choose low-impact travel options, such as taking the scenic route via train or reserving an electric vehicle instead of a gas-guzzling rental car. 

You can save money and reduce pollution by discovering cool vacation spots close to home. When you feel like exploring further away, choose eco-friendly travel destinations that prioritize sustainability. 

It is also helpful to inform friends, family members, and neighbors about the negative impacts of cruise travel and discourage others from ignoring unsustainable cruise ship practices and contributing to the desecration of our natural resources. With better education about the devastating effects of cruise ships, fewer people may take cruise vacations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x