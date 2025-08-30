Researcher subjects herself to 32,000 hungry mosquitoes to test next-gen repellent: 'Remarkable'

A new, natural mosquito repellent has passed the ultimate test after a researcher voluntarily exposed herself to 32,000 hungry tiger mosquitoes and emerged completely bite-free, offering new hope for millions of people seeking chemical-free protection against the disease-carrying insects.

Marie Modeste, a molecular biotechnology researcher in Guadeloupe, conducted one of the most extreme mosquito repellent evaluations ever attempted, per a recent article by Evidence Network. After applying a natural repellent called Kreopik to her entire body, she entered a sealed, three-by-three meter (about a 10-by-10 foot) enclosure containing thousands of mosquitoes that had been deprived of food for over eight hours. After spending more than 20 minutes, she emerged bite-free.

The natural repellent proved its effectiveness against the tiger mosquitoes under extreme conditions that far exceed what most would encounter in daily life. Kreopik's 100% natural composition uses locally sourced ingredients from Guadeloupe, including essential oils, shea butter, cocoa butter, and other botanical ingredients native to the region.

Tiger mosquitoes can transmit serious diseases, including dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever, making effective protection increasingly important as these insects continue spreading to new regions. Hailing from Southeast Asia, they have now migrated to every continent except Antarctica.

Recent research has also revealed that mosquitoes may travel via high-altitude winds across long distances, potentially expanding the reach of mosquito-borne diseases and their impact on human health.

The successful testing opens new possibilities for natural mosquito protection solutions that don't rely on synthetic chemicals like DEET, which can cause skin irritation and raise health concerns, especially with frequent application or when used on children's sensitive skin.

The researchers behind Kreopik are expanding their work to also develop a 100%natural herbicide, paving the way for sustainable innovations that can benefit both communities and the environment.

"This remarkable test shows promising results in our ongoing battle against disease vectors," the Evidence Network article noted. "Much like how exercise helps combat serious diseases like cancer, natural solutions can offer protection against insect-borne illnesses."

