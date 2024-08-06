NASA selects 4 bold mission concepts to study critical issue with cutting-edge technology: 'The need for data and scientific research could not be greater'

"The proposals represent another example of NASA's holistic approach to studying our home planet."

A new NASA program has chosen four proposals for concept studies, with the data expected to contribute beneficial insights into the workings of Earth.

On May 7, the space agency announced the selection of the proposals from the University of Washington, the California Institute of Technology, and the University of California San Diego.

The investigations, which are part of the Earth System Explorers Program, will each receive $5 million for a concept study. After the one-year studies are complete, the initiative will select two with launch readiness dates anticipated for 2030 and 2032, adding to the more than 60 years of learnings NASA has about our changing planet.

UC San Diego had the honor of having NASA select two of its proposals, led by scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. According to a press release by the university, the first study, known in short as EDGE, will investigate how three-dimensional ecosystems (like forests and ice sheets) are responding to human activities, ultimately benefiting humanity by providing it with new insight into how to mitigate the impacts of a warming planet.

The effects of rising global temperatures include more intense and frequent extreme weather (resulting in significant economic losses and food shortages); rising sea levels (which contribute to biodiversity decline and displacement); and more ideal conditions for the spread of diseases (like the mosquito-borne Zika and dengue).

The second study, abbreviated as ODYSEA, will examine worldwide ocean surface currents and wind, providing crucial information that could improve the accuracy of weather and climate predictions — thus helping people better prepare for potential emergency situations.

While other prediction studies and models have shown promise, ODYSEA's satellite will be monitoring the surface currents on a global scale for the first time. The tracking data could also assist with search-and-rescue efforts and allow cleanup crews to formulate more effective action plans in the damaging event of an oil spill.

The other two studies are also focused on gleaning game-changing insights.

As detailed by NASA, the California Institute of Technology's proposal could help scientists better understand the generation of both natural and human-caused planet-warming pollution, leading to more accurate methane management solutions. The University of Washington is focused on the ozone layer, which blocks cancer-causing radiation.

"The proposals represent another example of NASA's holistic approach to studying our home planet," said associate administrator Nicky Fox, who is with Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "As we continue to confront our changing climate … the need for data and scientific research could not be greater. These proposals will help us better prepare for the challenges we face today, and tomorrow."

