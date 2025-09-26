College research project reveals disturbing findings about brain function: 'Major implications'

There's no escaping it, but the full extent of its impact on human health isn't entirely understood.

Disturbing new research into a ubiquitous contaminant has revealed its concerning effects on the brain.

What's happening?

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin analyzed how nanoplastics disrupt energy metabolism in brain cells. The scientists examined the way in which nanoplastics, tiny plastic particles invisible to the naked eye, contribute to mitochondrial dysfunction. In simple terms, mitochondria are the energy-producing parts of a cell. They're integral to the proper function of energy-intensive organs like the brain, heart, and liver. Mitochondrial dysfunction is one of the characteristics of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

The team found that nanoplastic exposure induced mitochondrial dysfunction in specific brain regions by inhibiting electron transfer. The study's lead author, Dr. Gavin Davey, said:

"Our results here show a clear mitochondrial mechanism by which nanoplastics can impair brain energy metabolism. This could therefore have major implications for how environmental pollutants contribute to neurological disease and aging."

Why are nanoplastics so concerning?

Micro- and nanoplastics are everywhere. The world produces over 440 million tons of plastic every year, and everyday, single-use items take years, if not centuries, to break down. Even then, they don't truly disappear, but simply disintegrate into ever smaller, more difficult-to-detect particles.

They've been found in the waters of the most remote regions on Earth, in drinking water, food packaging, and inside the human body. There's no escaping them, but the full extent of their impact on human health isn't entirely understood. It's still very much an emerging field that has identified several potential health risks. This new research adds to the growing pile of evidence that micro- and nanoplastics must be taken very seriously.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

What's being done about nanoplastic contamination?

There are some interesting developments in mitigating the effects of micro- and nanoplastic exposure. For example, there has been some promising research on removing microplastics from drinking and wastewater. Similarly, scientists are working on a biodegradable foam that can remove plastic particles from water with startling efficiency.

As these solutions are being fine-tuned, the best thing we can do is drastically reduce the amount of plastic we consume. Among the most practical steps is eliminating wasteful single-use items like bags and food containers.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.