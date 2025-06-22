New research reveals dangerous threat lurking in your food and drinks: 'Signs of liver injury'

"Our observations … confirm and extend what has been recently reported."

New research reveals that microscopic particles lurking in your food and drinks could disrupt your body's ability to process sugar and damage your liver, the American Society for Nutrition reported via News Medical.

What's happening?

Scientists at the University of California, Davis, gave mice daily doses of polystyrene nanoparticles, the same type of plastic found in food packaging. After consuming these tiny particles for weeks, the mice showed glucose intolerance and liver injury.

The dose researchers used reflects real-world exposure levels. Studies estimate that you consume anywhere from 40,000 to 50,000 microplastic particles each year through food and beverages. Some research suggests exposure could reach 10 million particles annually.

"Our observations that oral ingestion of polystyrene nanoplastics contributes to glucose intolerance and signs of liver injury confirm and extend what has been recently reported on the effects of nanoplastics in animal models," said Amy Parkhurst, the doctoral candidate who led the study, per the American Society for Nutrition.

Why is nanoplastic pollution concerning?

Plastic particles are now everywhere in our food system. As plastic breaks down, it creates microscopic fragments that enter the food chain through seafood and other foods you eat regularly.

The mice in the study experienced increased gut permeability and elevated endotoxin levels, contributing to liver problems. If similar effects occur in humans, nanoplastic exposure could lead to severe metabolic health issues over time.

Your liver handles processing nutrients and filtering toxins from your body. Plastic particles that interfere with these functions could affect your health and energy levels.

What's being done about nanoplastic pollution?

Researchers are expanding their studies to better understand how nanoplastics affect different organs and tissues. This growing body of scientific evidence will help shape monitoring efforts and guide future regulations around plastic pollution.

To reduce your likelihood of exposure, you can make simple changes to your routine. Instead of plastic containers, choose glass or stainless steel ones to store food. Buy fresh foods when possible rather than items packaged in plastic. Filter your drinking water to remove plastic particles.

These small changes can help protect your health as researchers work toward larger solutions for the plastic pollution in our food system.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.