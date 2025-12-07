Researchers in Spain are working on the nano scale to identify better heat-catching surfaces for concentrated solar power stations — and nanoneedles are proving more efficient for the task than nanotubes, according to Bioengineer.org.

The experts from the University of the Basque Country are vetting ultraback copper cobaltate nanoneedles and their potential to replace carbon nanotubes. Testing showed a marked efficiency boost in light absorption, from 99% to 99.5%, per the summary.

The "nanoneedles not only have promising solar absorbing properties, but are also very efficient and stable radiators and mid-infrared absorbers," the experts wrote in findings published by Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells.

Concentrated solar power systems work by using mirrors to reflect sunlight onto a central receiver, often a tower, where special, energy-absorbing materials are crucial, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The thermal power is stored for later use, making the systems a value even when the sun isn't shining. And while there has been progress in the form of research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and others, CSP hasn't been developed as much as photovoltaic solar panels because of its expense and complexity.





A typical plant needs up to 10 acres per megawatt of capacity for the setup and thermal storage setups, which are often molten salt devices. One plant can generate enough electricity to power 70,000 homes, making it a significant electricity source without heat-trapping air pollution, Bioengineer.org, the DOE, and the Solar Energy Industries Association reported.

Still, Bioengineer.org noted that the mirrored-light method accounts for only 5% of " the energy mix."

A system in China has been operating since 2019, leveraging thousands of mirrors. The circular array of reflectors looks like something from an alien world, per images published by China Daily.

In Spain, experts are utilizing Basque's top-notch labs to test the nanoneedles with in-depth analysis. The studies have provided evidence that the material can be a powerful light absorber, boosting CSP output.

If scaled, the unique form of solar power could help to reduce heat-trapping air pollution generated from dirty fuels. NASA has linked the gases to increased risks for severe weather, including hurricanes that are wreaking havoc on agriculture. U.S. pecan farmers are among those being impacted.

On a larger scale, the scientists consider their nanoneedle progress to be part of a rejuvenation through "research into ultrablack materials that promise unparalleled efficiency in energy absorption," per Bioengineer.org.

"Leading society toward a sustainable and resilient energy future," the site added.

