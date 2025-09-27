Doctors issue warning as dangerous disease spreads to new region: 'It was practically unknown here'

European communities are facing outbreaks of mosquito-borne diseases because of higher heat levels that have created optimal breeding conditions, The Irish Times reported.

What's happening?

Medical professionals in Italy, France, and other Mediterranean nations have documented hundreds of cases of illnesses once confined to tropical regions. Italy recorded 430 West Nile virus infections with 27 deaths in 2025, while France confirmed 227 chikungunya cases in 30 different locations this summer, the country's largest outbreak on record.

These diseases spread via bites from Asian tiger mosquitoes that now live in 16 nations throughout Europe. The insects thrive in warm, humid conditions and breed in shallow, still water, such as what's in pet bowls and garden containers.

Dr. Maria Valentina Marras, who leads prevention efforts in Sardinia's Oristano province, witnessed the shift firsthand over the last decade.

"It was practically unknown here. From then until now, every summer we have a West Nile emergency," she said.

Why are mosquito-borne diseases concerning?

These illnesses hit older adults and people with pre-existing health issues hardest. West Nile virus causes inflammation in brain tissue when cases become severe, while chikungunya triggers joint pain that can last for months or years. Dengue fever, another mosquito-transmitted disease that appears in Mediterranean countries, can cause serious complications.

Eighty percent of West Nile infections manifest asymptomatically, which makes the virus hard to track. Symptoms for the remaining cases include fever, aches, and neurological problems.

Each confirmed case prompts instant action. Fumigation teams treat areas within 650 feet of patients' homes.

As per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, hotter weather will expose more Europeans to these diseases. Global travel expedites the spread of mosquitos, as the insects hitchhike in luggage and vehicles to new regions.

What can you do about mosquito-borne diseases?

If you live in or visit affected areas, empty outdoor water containers every day since mosquitoes lay eggs in pooled water. Install window screens to keep insects outside, and wear light-colored long sleeves and pants during evening hours, when mosquitoes are most active.

Communities have launched education campaigns to teach residents these prevention methods. Local health departments distribute information in multiple languages to reach tourists and seasonal visitors as well.

Contact your representatives to voice your support for policies that address the causes of rising temperatures, such as the implementation of renewable energy initiatives.

