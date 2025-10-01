Startup develops next-gen tech that can transform future skyscrapers: 'Changes its appearance depending on the angle'

A Japanese green startup that combines form and function in solar energy has expanded the possibilities for green building design with its latest model.

Monochrome Company Limited has launched its building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system in silver, according to Interesting Engineering, an update to the initial model's black colorway. The move came as an answer to requests from architects looking for BIPV systems that could play into their creative designs, rather than distract from them.

"The new silver color blends seamlessly with building facades and achieves an aluminum texture that changes its appearance depending on the angle of light," the company explained.

BIPV systems are different from traditional panels because they are built into walls, windows, and roofs rather than placed on top. As a result, they have dual-action potential, replacing traditional building materials during construction, then producing solar energy once completed.

Monochrome's approach to solar energy integration prioritizes aesthetics over efficiency, since the BIPV system generates only 100 watts per unit, compared to the 300-450 watts produced by a standard panel. However, the tradeoff of integration over power capability can help bridge the gap between sleek architecture and green principles.

Solar energy, like these integrated systems, provides a clean energy source that can save individuals and businesses alike money on power over time. While they have a significant upfront cost, in the case of BIPV systems, that cost can be mitigated by using them in place of traditional windows, walls, and other building basics.

