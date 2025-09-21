New building sets Guinness World Record with eye-popping design feature: 'A bold vision for the future'

One of Canada's most striking buildings is also one of the world's most eco-friendly ones — and it now has a record to back that up.

SunRise Residential, a 12-story building in Edmonton, has earned a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest solar panel mural. As Nice News reported, the building was retrofitted with nearly 35,000 square feet of integrated photovoltaic panels, with a mural designed by Indigenous artist Lance Cardinal.

The solar panels should result in an annual carbon reduction of 150 tons and, over five years, are projected to save building owners and residents about $80,000 per year.

"This project is a bold vision for the future of sustainable architecture," Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of solar panel manufacturer Mitrex, said in a statement.

The apartment building was first built in the 1970s. Instead of knocking it down when improvements were needed, developers instead decided to partner with Mitrex to make the building environmentally friendly.

They also partnered with Cardinal, an artist from the Bigstone Cree Nation, to make the building both beautiful and culturally significant.

The mural, titled "The Land We Share," stands 85 feet tall. It shows the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac in harmony with the seven animals from the Cree's sacred grandfather teachings.

"The different teachings and ideals represented by these 19 animals help us see the world in a better way, to be respectful of each other and to understand each other's differences, and, of course, to take care of Mother Earth," Cardinal says in an Instagram video about the mural.

Cardinal's followers applauded not only his work, but also how it ties in with the building's efforts to help protect our environment.

"Combining history, nature, beauty, and utility makes this a very special project and one that more cities should adopt," one Instagram commenter wrote.

