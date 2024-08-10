Architects unveil extraordinary housing project that addresses modern crises: 'More equitable and inclusive … urban spaces'

These buildings can extend structural lifespans, prevent unnecessary demolition and subsequent redevelopment, and limit obligatory transportation.

Canadian architecture firm Modern Office of Design + Architecture (MODA) unveiled striking visuals of its recently completed construction project: a "forward-thinking, mixed-use development" in Calgary, Alberta, called GROW, reported industry news outlet Archinect.

The sleek yet welcoming structure may hold independent residences, but amid dual global crises of interpersonal loneliness and climate-related disruptions (from extreme heat to flooding), MODA hopes to supply residents with not only a place to live but a community in which to belong.

Many multi-purpose living, work, recreation, and leisure spaces, noted ArchDaily, are inherently sustainable, constructed for "adaptive reuse."

Simply by existing, these buildings can extend structural lifespans, prevent unnecessary demolition and subsequent redevelopment, and limit obligatory transportation — all of which contribute to reductions in toxic pollution and problematic waste, added ArchDaily. A less polluted world means improvements to your health, finances, mood, and more.

Prospective GROW dwellers, Archinect detailed, can choose from 20 residential setups ranging from minimalist studios to expansive townhouses. The variety is intentional, meant to attract a diverse milieu, including "young professionals, students, and families with children."

Per Archinect, community members receive plentiful access to "activated social spaces" like GROW's signature rooftop urban farm — where residents can help with planting, maintenance, or even the assembly and weekly sale of harvest baskets.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Urban agriculture, stated Vox, can support communities by raising awareness and appreciation of food production processes, providing inexpensive produce, and encouraging shifts toward a healthier diet.

But what urban farming may do best is facilitate human connection. Urban farming programs with an emphasis on interpersonal interaction significantly boosted participants' mental health, researchers concluded in a 2021 study.

We live in an era of skyrocketing loneliness, as reported by USA Today, a crisis accelerated further by extreme environmental conditions that force us indoors and apart. There are serious public health concerns regarding the dual, dynamic threats of loneliness and climate chaos: "Social isolation is a major risk factor for dying during a heat wave," reported Grist.

Instead of struggling in isolation, what if people from disparate groups and generations could come together in daily living — forging genuine relationships, supporting one another, and contributing to a common pursuit? It's an intriguing proposition "in a city [Calgary] where community growth is often not at the center of design," remarked Archinect.

Beyond its ultramodern aesthetic, GROW is ultimately rooted in longstanding human tradition. Multi-purpose structures, intergenerational housing, community contribution, and agricultural responsibilities are nothing new. Much like vintage jewelry or antique furniture, valuable solutions for contemporary concerns can too come secondhand.

As GROW welcomes renters, stated Architect, the MODA team hopes to expand its "social-engineering" approach to "create more equitable and inclusive inner-city urban spaces … [including] schools, community centers, and grocery stores that serve multiple purposes by design."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.