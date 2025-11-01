Researchers make astounding breakthrough that could solve frustrating issue with EVs: 'Faster and more controlled'

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are giving key battery components shock treatments with revealing results.

By subjecting electrodes to repeated short voltage bursts, the team can better measure how ions are moving in and out of them, a process called intercalation. The MIT technique is a novel approach that could help battery innovators better test materials for improved power packs, which are key for electric vehicles and other tech, according to a news release.

On the road, resulting in faster charge speeds would help overcome one of the main hurdles for people considering buying a cleaner ride.

"What we hope is enabled by this work is to get the reactions to be faster and more controlled, which can speed up charging and discharging," MIT professor Martin Bazant said.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes through a substance called an electrolyte. Experts around the world are analyzing different materials for those key parts, with the goal of lowering costs and boosting performance. Sodium, potassium, and even cow hair have been under the microscope.

MIT's shocking test removes trial-and-error experiments. The method also corrects misguided battery function theory that's a century old, per the release.

"The electrochemical step is not lithium insertion, which you might think is the main thing, but it's actually electron transfer to reduce the solid material that is hosting the lithium," Bazant said, describing the intricate ion movement. "Lithium is intercalated at the same time that the electron is transferred, and they facilitate one another."

For their part, current packs on the market aren't exactly tortoises when it comes to charging. Level 2 setups, which can be installed at homes for about $2,000, can juice a pack overnight, according to Kelley Blue Book and the Department of Transportation. DC fast chargers, such as the kind in Tesla's 70,000-plus Supercharger network, can provide a couple of hundred miles in about 15 minutes.

EVs and chargers can be a pricey upgrade, but perks can help. Kelley Blue Book has a list of states that offer incentives for buying a cleaner ride and charging it. Ford is still offering its Power Promise and will pay for a Level 2-caliber charger with installation when you buy or lease an EV. The automaker and others are also working on models that will start at between $20,000 and $30,000.

That's in addition to the $1,500 in gas and maintenance costs EV owners save annually — without bothersome oil changes. Crucially, the rides prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping tailpipe exhaust compared to gas cars, the Department of Energy reported. The fumes are associated with a page full of health risks, including lung and heart problems, the Environmental Protection Agency added.

If MIT's work is leveraged by battery builders to improve pack performance, it could help to expedite the shift to cleaner transportation. The goal is to create a "theoretical framework" for developers, according to Bazant.

