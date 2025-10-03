Soon after showing off its new John Cooper Works (JCW) lineup at the French Riviera, Mini was at it again. The car company partnered with fashion brand Deus Ex Machina to unveil The Skeg, a dazzling concept EV, in September 2025 — as reported by New Atlas.

In a speech, BMW Group board member Jochen Goller touted it as "artwork on four wheels."

For this concept, Mini opted for a surfing-inspired abstraction that incorporates fiberglass components wrapped in surfboard aesthetics.

Like the electric JCW models it follows, The Skeg's frame sits on a 54.2-kilowatt-hour battery. The battery has a roughly 250-mile range and 258-horsepower delivery, as Electrek reported.

By maxing out the charging at 95 kilowatts, the compact battery goes from 10% to 80% in roughly half an hour. It takes 5 or more hours on standard home charging, per City Magazine.

Electric vehicles such as Skeg and its electric Mini family, can save owners money on maintenance and fuel. At the same time, they issue none of the tailpipe pollution of gas-fueled options.

The energy for charging could be covered by a residential solar array, making charging at home an even more economical alternative. Resources like those at EnergySage, a TCD-vetted source, can help you find trusted, local quotes for solar installation.

The prized reconstruction of surfing vibes embodied in the Skeg is only a concept, and there's no word on whether or not this iteration will ever go beyond the drawing room floor, but Mini has other fantastic EV offerings.

Mini's vehicle lineup is also known for being highly modifiable with a large aftermarket support community. Everything from exterior and interior customization to performance parts is covered with a range of simple, bolt-on modification options.

The JCW Electric line may lack the weight-reducing fiberglass component replacements of the Skeg, but it's essentially the same base EV. And it has all the creative cosmetic possibilities for those looking to match the surfing vibe.

Mini's EV offerings are perfect for sporty performance fans looking for some style to coincide with eco-friendly driving. Mini's EV offerings are every bit as compact and agile as its internal-combustion counterparts.

With a growing market and changing public sentiment, Mini is well-positioned to fill EV demand with modifiable options that cater to surf and EV enthusiasts alike.

