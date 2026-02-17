  • Tech Tech

Man debunks misleading claim about global phenomenon: 'We are literally entering a new territory'

by Leslie Sattler
A TikToker refuted that Milankovitch cycles are evidence against human-caused warming.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Some people point to the Earth's natural climate cycles to demonstrate that human activity isn't warming the planet. One content creator on TikTok is setting the record straight.

Mike Brigandi (@mikebrigandi) posted a video responding to another TikToker who cited Milankovitch cycles as evidence against human-caused warming.

@mikebrigandi Replying to @dannymurillo978 We are causing climate change now. #climatechange #climate #science ♬ original sound - Mike Brigandi

In his video, Brigandi explains that Milankovitch cycles exist and affect Earth's temperature over time. These cycles occur because the planet wobbles on its axis, and the cycles are responsible for ice ages. But the distinguishing factor is timing.

"Milankovitch cycles take thousands of years to change the climate, but what we're doing is taking decades to cause the same change," Brigandi says. "We're causing rapid climate change because of CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions."

He breaks down the science in simple terms. When the planet is cooler, soil and oceans absorb more carbon dioxide. As temperatures climb across millennia, the stored carbon is released back into the atmosphere. This creates a feedback loop that warms the planet and jeopardizes our health over time.

Human activity is short-circuiting that slow process.

"What we're doing is, we're causing all that CO2 just unnaturally just to go out into the atmosphere right now, like, expediting the process," Brigandi explains.

He goes on to describe how CO2 acts like a blanket around Earth. When we release it from cars and industrial sources, the gas traps heat in the lower atmosphere instead of letting it radiate outward.

"Since 2 million years ago, the Earth has never been hotter than today," Brigandi says. "So we are literally entering a new territory."

Commenters appreciated the clear explanation.

"We are accelerating what should have taken millions of years yes sometimes climate change happens naturally but this time it's caused by us," one viewer wrote.

Another commenter offered a resource for those looking to take action: "'Anatomy of Action' is UN's site where are listed all actions we can do PERSONALLY to stop climate crisis. Worth to mention in coming TikToks."

