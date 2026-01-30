Shocking report pins blame for global crisis on major corporations: 'On the wrong side of history'

According to a new report, just 32 coal, oil, gas, and cement companies are responsible for creating half of Earth's air pollution.

Climate advocates are using this data to hold polluting corporations accountable for their actions.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, the Carbon Majors report provides details about the world's largest polluters. Carbon Majors is a database that collects and shares data from 178 of the biggest harmful producers worldwide.

Seventeen of the top 20 polluters in the report are state-owned. All of the 17 are controlled by nations that opposed pollution-heavy energy phaseouts at the recent global climate summit.

Among the biggest energy polluters are Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil. Coal companies cause the most environmental harm, followed closely by oil and gas companies.

"The latest Carbon Majors data shows once again that large emitters are on the wrong side of history," former U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres said. "While clean energy and electrification is already receiving nearly twice the investment of fossil fuels globally, Carbon Majors are clinging on to outdated, polluting products."

Why is pollution data important?

The Carbon Majors database contributes to mounting research that directly links air pollution released from large companies to extreme weather events. For example, many deadly heat waves would have likely never occurred without these companies' excessive pollution.

Related studies have also linked intense storms fueled by rising global temperatures to trillions of dollars in financial losses. Irrefutable evidence continues to grow, making it harder for polluting corporations to hide in the shadows and shirk responsibility for their pollution.

"The international court of justice and courts around the world are increasingly connecting the dots between fossil fuel production and climate destruction, making clear that big polluters must phase out fossil fuels and pay up," Rebecca Brown of the Center for International Environmental Law said.

What's being done to hold polluting companies accountable?

Numerous reports and databases have been collecting and highlighting the irresponsible, planet-damaging actions of major companies.

In response, legislators have proposed laws that require big polluters to pay substantial sums, thereby shifting the financial burden of the climate crisis onto them rather than taxpayers.

Meanwhile, researchers have been using advanced technologies to measure and verify pollution from oil and gas sites more effectively.

You can do your part to raise awareness about polluting companies by sharing reports such as this one and talking to people you know about corporate greenwashing. Understanding the harmful practices of prominent businesses can help you make mindful choices in daily life about what you buy and how you invest your money.

