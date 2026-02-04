Scientists issue warning after finding invisible hazard in unexpected location: 'Has important implications'

When we think about microplastics — those tiny shards of plastic that are turning up in our air, water, and soil — it might seem like a more urban problem.

However, one study is turning this idea on its head after finding nearly twice as many microplastics in a rural setting compared to a nearby city center.

What's happening?

The study focused on airborne microplastics, comparing England's rural Wytham Woods area to the urban center of Oxford.

Before the study, University of Leeds scientists predicted that microplastics would be more commonly found in the city center, but they were proved wrong.

According to a university release, the research team detected 500 microscopic plastic particles per square meter each day in the woodland during the three-month study. This was almost twice as much as what they detected in the city center.

They surmised that trees and other vegetation might be grabbing microplastic particles from the atmosphere and depositing them.

"Our research reveals that rural environments are not necessarily safe from airborne microplastics — and highlights how natural features like trees influence pollution patterns," lead author Dr. Gbotemi Adediran said.

Why are these findings concerning?

"This shows that microplastic deposition is shaped not just by human activity, but also by environmental factors, which has important implications for monitoring, managing, and reducing microplastic pollution," the authors stated.

In the last few years, researchers have discovered microplastics in just about every corner of the planet, from the depths of the ocean to meat and bottled water.

Because of this imminent exposure, microplastics have also made their way inside our bodies. Studies have found them accumulating in certain organs, such as the brain, liver, and kidneys.

Many scientists are investigating how these tiny plastic pieces might affect human health. For instance, a few studies have found a possible link to dementia.

One such inquiry, which focused on mice, found that older rodents experienced mental decline and increased anxiety after being exposed to microplastics.

Other research teams have linked microplastic exposure with increased risk of cancer, fertility issues, and other serious health impacts.

What's being done about microplastics?

Although microplastics are seemingly everywhere, researchers are working on innovative methods to help remove them from the environment.

For instance, one team of scientists at the University of British Columbia created an affordable and portable tool to test for microplastic particles in food.

At the same time, it's important to prevent the release of new microplastics into the environment. The best way to do this is to use less plastic in the first place. For consumers, this could mean foregoing throwaway cutlery when dining out or opting for reusable water bottles and shopping bags.

A number of cities and states are also taking action by banning certain plastic items, such as shopping bags. For instance, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that banned all plastic bags — including the thicker versions that are often sold in lieu of thinner varieties — at the grocery store.

