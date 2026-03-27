Researchers uncover little-known factor linked to kidney damage: 'Can compromise overall cell health'

Scientists have also found potential links between exposure and health problems like cancer and Parkinson's disease.

A study has found that the tiniest microplastics can severely compromise kidney health and function.

What's happening?

In a study published in the journal Cell Biology and Toxicology, researchers discovered that lower levels of nanoplastics — extremely small microplastics that measure less than 1 micron or 0.001mm in diameter — may not result in immediate toxicity to kidney cells.

However, "higher burdens can compromise overall cell health and function, causing changes to the cell shape, survival and cell regulation," first author Hayden Gillings, a PhD candidate in Nanoplastics and Health at Flinders University, said in a university release.

The experts also found that particle size and polymer composition matters, as some combinations led to significant cellular changes in relatively low concentrations.

Why are microplastics concerning?

This study adds to the growing body of research investigating the health impacts of microplastic exposure. Another study tied exposure to polystyrene microplastics to the possible development of chronic kidney disease in mammals, for instance.

Scientists have also found potential links between microplastic exposure and health problems like cancer, neurodevelopmental disorders, and Parkinson's disease.

Meanwhile, microplastics are all around us, including in our air, water, food, and bodies. One study found that 90% of worldwide salt brands are polluted with them, and another discovered them in nearly 90% of samples of protein-rich foods, including tofu and chicken.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are small, and they're everywhere, so it's difficult to remove them from the environment. However, scientists have had success with a few methods. For instance, one team discovered that egg whites can be used to remove these tiny plastic particles from water.

The only way to keep new microplastics from entering the environment is by limiting the amount of plastic we use altogether. Some governments, such as in the United Kingdom and France, are moving in the right direction with policies that ban plastic cutlery for most take-out foods.

You can help by taking simple actions, such as investing in a reusable water bottle or bringing your own takeout containers when dining out.

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