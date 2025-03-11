  • Home Home

Scientists make stunning discovery about health impacts of quitting drinking bottled water — here's what they found

"Given the widespread presence of microplastics in the environment, completely eliminating exposure is unrealistic."

by Laurelle Stelle
"Given the widespread presence of microplastics in the environment, completely eliminating exposure is unrealistic."

Photo Credit: iStock

After decades of humanity using plastic in an impossible range of products — and then dumping many of them in our streets and waterways — our environment is full of microplastics. These tiny bits of plastic are in our cities, our homes, and even our food and water, so it's not surprising they end up in our bodies, with health effects that we still don't fully understand.

However, we do know the safest option is to minimize our microplastic intake — and a paper published in Genomic Press offers one option that can cut out the majority of your microplastic intake in one move.

What's happening?

The New York Post covered the paper, which was produced by three physicians from the U.S. and Canada. It examined what evidence we have so far on the effects of microplastics and recommended cutting out the biggest dietary sources of these particles.

How often do you buy plastic water bottles?

Every day 😬

A few times a week 😥

A few times a month 😕

Almost never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Given the widespread presence of microplastics in the environment, completely eliminating exposure is unrealistic. A more practical approach is to reduce the most significant sources of microplastic intake," the researchers wrote.

The biggest source by far is bottled water. Microplastics break off from the interior of the bottle itself, especially when the plastic flexes or heats up. By switching from bottled water to filtered tap water, exposure went from 90,000 particles to 4,000 particles per year, a reduction of more than 90%, the Post reported.

Researchers identified some other problem areas as well. "Beyond bottled water, significant dietary sources of microplastics are alcohol and seafood," they wrote. "Stopping the practice of heating food in plastic could be one of the most effective ways to reduce microplastic consumption."

Watch now: One simple swap could save you $130 a year on your energy bills

Why is reducing microplastic exposure important?

Microplastics have been linked to an alarming number of health issues, from fertility problems to some forms of cancer. Research into the full list and the extent of the effects is still ongoing.

One alarming connection to emerge, which was mentioned by the researchers, is the increased level of microplastic found in the brains of patients with dementia. While cause and effect have not been established, there's no harm in taking precautions against microplastic exposure now while the research is being conducted.

What's being done about microplastics?

Reducing the amount of plastic we use and looking for less harmful alternatives is the only way to limit microplastic exposure for future generations. Luckily, scientists are hard at work on ways to eliminate this material and clean up what's been left behind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x