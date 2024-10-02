Scientists sound the alarm over unsettling health risk from foods we eat: 'Very concerning'

Research still needs to be done about the effects of these particles on our bodies, but the evidence gathered so far is discouraging.

We're told to watch what we eat to stay healthy. However, we often ingest things unknowingly, and scientists are warning that the risk of doing so is increasing.

What's happening?

As Health Policy Watch reported, a Cornell University study has found microplastic consumption is now six times higher than in the 1990s.

These tiny particles can enter the human body in food, water, and even through the air we breathe. They are becoming increasingly inescapable, with plastic production soaring since minimal output in the 1950s.

According to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, global production of plastic was 459.75 million tons in 2019, compared to just 2 million tons in 1950.

Plastic does not degrade naturally, but it gradually breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces that can easily enter the human body. The problem is particularly pronounced in Indonesia, with the monthly microplastic dietary intake estimated at 15 grams per person.

Countries where citizens have high seafood diets are notably consuming more microplastics, with scientists putting this down to marine life eating plastic that enters water sources. The study noted that 70% of human exposure to microplastic particles is because of fish and other sea creatures.

Why are microplastics concerning?

As Health Policy Watch detailed, scientists believe microplastics can alter cell behavior in internal organs.

Elsewhere, studies have linked microplastics to increased risk of pathogens and viruses — according to the Plastic Soup Foundation — forms of cancer, and neurological problems. They have been found in human blood — as reported by the Guardian — as well as the brain, lungs, and reproductive organs.

Research still needs to be done about the effects of these particles on our bodies, but the evidence gathered so far is discouraging.

"Even though there's a lot we still don't know about microplastic particles and the harm they cause to humans, the information that is available today is, in my mind, very concerning," Dr. Philip Landrigan of Boston College told The Associated Press in an article unrelated to the Cornell study.

What can be done about microplastics?

Scientists are working on ways to break down plastics, from studying a marine fungus to utilizing the power of the sun.

But, ultimately, the responsibility falls on all of us to reduce our reliance on this increasingly pervasive material that is linked to so many health problems.

It could be as simple as avoiding buying bottled water and instead using a reusable container that you can refill from a tap. You could also be more mindful of other products you buy and opt for plastic-free alternatives. Grabbing the unwrapped fruits and vegetables at the grocery store is a good place to start.

