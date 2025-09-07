Researchers issue warning on invisible health hazard lurking in gyms: 'May significantly increase the recovery time'

The pollution of microplastics poses a significant health risk to humans, and researchers have determined that it can affect us more severely during physical exercise.

What's happening?

Plastic is used in countless items we interact with in our daily lives, and microplastics have now infiltrated the food we eat and the water we drink.

Everyone is susceptible to their effects, but athletes may be at a greater risk, according to new research from a team of scientists at Zhengzhou University in China.

Gyms and other sports venues heavily feature plastic-based equipment, and athletes are exposed to this for longer periods during training and competition from breathing, physical contact with the equipment, and eating and drinking at the venue.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, concluded that microplastics found in sports settings directly impact athletes' physiological health and sports performance. But exposure thresholds and long-term effects are not yet fully understood.

Why is it concerning?

Microplastics in the body disrupt physiological functions, and prolonged exposure can lead to things like reduced lung function, damaged muscles, longer recovery, and a higher risk of injury, according to the study.

"In mice experiments, it has been observed that maximum speeds and endurance levels decreased significantly in organisms exposed to microplastics during aerobic exercise," the researchers said.

"Moreover, the presence of microplastics may significantly increase the recovery time after exercise and result in excessive post-exercise oxygen consumption."

Exposure may trigger inflammation in the body, which can affect the efficiency of muscle repair. Microplastics may interfere with hormone regulation, which can also be harmful to our muscles.

What's being done about it?

The research team discussed potential strategies for tackling this issue. First and foremost, it said further research is needed to better understand exactly how microplastics affect our health and to inform solutions.

Policymakers should form prevention strategies that facilitate safer sports, such as funding microplastic monitoring in training venues, promoting biodegradable alternatives for turf materials, and educating athletes on microplastics.

There's also potential for redesigning modern sports to operate with less plastic overall. Natural-fiber sportswear can become the norm, new low-pollution training sites can be built, and exposure thresholds can be established for sports facilities.

Any of these strategies could help better protect the physiological health of athletes and improve their sports performance.

