Scientists sound alarm after making unsettling discovery deep in human bones: 'There's a gap in our knowledge'

"We already know that practices such as physical exercise, a balanced diet, and pharmacological treatments contribute significantly to this."

Microplastics have completely permeated Earth's environment and our own bodies, from the top of Mount Everest to the deepest parts of the ocean to even inside our own brains.

However, a meta-analysis of existing research has found yet another cause for concern: Microplastics inside our bones.

What's happening?

The authors of the meta-analysis reviewed currently available research into the impacts of microplastics on human bones. What they discovered has been hugely alarming.

"Improving quality of life and reducing the risk of bone complications, such as fractures, is a priority in healthcare," explained Rodrigo Bueno de Oliveira, one of the authors of the meta-analysis, according to Science Daily. "We already know that practices such as physical exercise, a balanced diet, and pharmacological treatments contribute significantly to this."

"However, although osteometabolic diseases are relatively well understood, there's a gap in our knowledge regarding the influence of microplastics on the development of these diseases," he continued.

While advocating for further investigation into the causal link between microplastics and bone disease, what Oliveira and his co-authors revealed about what we already know has been enough to set off alarm bells among the medical community.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

According to the meta-analysis, microplastics "were recently detected in human bone tissue." These microplastics have already been shown to affect cell viability, modify gene expression, and trigger inflammatory responses.

While it is widely known that bones provide vital support and structure for the human body, bones and bone marrow also play other essential roles in maintaining human and animal health.

"Bone marrow is the soft, fatty tissue inside of bone cavities," according to the Cleveland Clinic. "Components of your blood including red and white blood cells and platelets form inside your bone marrow."

The blood-cell-creating functions of bone marrow are essential to the body's ability to survive. Red blood cells carry vital oxygen to the body's cells, while white blood cells fight off infection and disease, per the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the researchers' meta-analysis, there is strong evidence that microplastics interfere with these important functions.

"Experimental animal studies indicated that MPs ingestion disturbs gut microbiota and reduces white blood cell counts, suggesting compromised bone marrow function," the authors wrote, using an abbreviation for microplastics.

Why is it important?

By consolidating currently available data and research on the impact that microplastics have on bone and bone marrow, the authors have shined a spotlight on yet another way in which microplastics pose a serious risk to human and animal health.

The world produces over 500 million tons of plastic every single year, with an estimated 22 million tons of that plastic ending up in the environment as litter, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

Unlike organic materials, plastics do not biodegrade. They simply break down into smaller and smaller pieces, becoming microplastics and their even tinier counterparts, nanoplastics.

Researchers have identified microplastics in everything from the air we breathe to the food we eat to the water we drink. As these microplastics enter our bodies, they have been associated with a growing number of serious health risks.

What's being done about it?

While properly recycling plastic waste helps to keep some plastic out of the environment, overall recycling rates remain low, and the world cannot recycle its way out of the plastic crisis. The only solution is to drastically reduce the amount of new plastic being produced.

To help make a difference at the individual level, you can take steps to reduce your own plastic use. This can include choosing plastic-free options for everyday products and supporting brands that use plastic-free packaging. By doing so, you can not only lower the amount of plastic waste that you produce but also send an important message to companies about consumers' desire for plastic alternatives.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.