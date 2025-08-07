Scientists sound the alarm after discovering disturbing change in worm behavior: 'This will pass down the food chain'

"Eventually it will still come back to us."

Much like eating junk food makes you crave it more, scientists are finding that eating microplastics makes animals want them more.

What's happening?

New Scientist summarized a study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, that found that over generations, small roundworms called nematodes began preferring having microplastics sprinkled into their usual diet of bacteria.

While the first generation preferred the microplastics-free choice, plastic-laced food became the preference over multiple generations.

The researchers told the publication that this change may stem from smell.

Nematodes don't have true vision, so they rely on their other senses to find food. After prolonged exposure, they may start to recognize plastics as more like food.

However, the researchers added that this preference is more of an acquired taste than a genetic mutation and could potentially be reversed.

Why is this study concerning?

Nematodes are among the most common types of animals on Earth, and their dietary preferences could impact the ecosystems they live in, according to Allegheny College's Lee Demi, who told New Scientist the discovery was "alarming."

"This will pass down the food chain," Song Lin Chua told the publication, explaining that the behavior could create a ripple effect that will affect humans' diets. "Eventually it will still come back to us."

Already, we're taking in microplastics in our everyday lives. They've been discovered in our water and a variety of other foods and drinks, including the majority of proteins sampled in one study.

Though scientists aren't fully sure about the implications of microplastics exposure in humans, studies have linked it to serious health concerns such as dementia, cancer, and impaired blood flow to the brain.

What's being done about microplastics?

One important way to decrease the number of microplastics entering the environment is to use less plastic from the start.

You can help by avoiding single-use plastics whenever possible. Investing in reusable shopping bags and water bottles and bringing your own takeout containers when you eat out are good places to start.

Meanwhile, scientists are coming up with clever ways to remove microplastics from the environment.

For one, egg whites are a promising method to soak up these tiny plastic particles from our oceans. Scientists are also investigating natural powder coagulants made from certain seeds to clean up water.

