Mining company makes jaw-dropping discovery while working with once-forgotten waste: 'We're creating a new industrial paradigm'

Denver-based Endolith is using microbes to help recover valuable supply-chain materials, like copper and lithium, in a more sustainable manner.

According to a report by Mother Jones, the company recently completed tests that confirm its microbial mining technology can extract significant amounts of copper from low-grade, hard-to-process ores in leftover mining waste.

Copper concentrate is a semi-processed material derived from mining copper ore, typically containing 30% of the metal, along with 70% impurities and waste, as Mining Visuals shared.

Endolith's process helps recover this valuable metal from the waste material by using natural microbes, thereby reducing the use of harmful chemicals that are frequently employed.

Endolith CEO Liz Dennett said in the report that these "microscopic miners" are "remarkably good at extracting metals that conventional chemistry leaves behind," and the company is prepared to scale up its process.

Various international mining companies have made informal investments in the company over the years, and in 2023, the Department of Energy provided a $1.1 million grant to develop the process.

Copper is used across several industries, including electronics and electric vehicles, where its high conductivity makes it especially valuable.

It's a key component in our transition to clean energy. But supply chains are uncertain, and copper demand is on the rise. According to analysts, around 24.3 million tons of copper were mined in 2023, representing a 30% increase over the past 20 years.

Demand for the metal is projected to grow to around 55 million tons annually by 2050, and new methods to boost extraction, especially from waste, can increase the supply.

The company begins by analyzing ore supplies and native microbes at each site to understand the baseline conditions, the report explained. Then, it selects and adapts strains that are best suited for each site by using a microbial library and genetic techniques.

These are then sprayed onto the waste heaps at mining sites and continually monitored using Endolith's cloud-native platform to make real-time adjustments and optimize copper recovery rates.

The company is also using its microbes to assist in the extraction of lithium, another valuable material for batteries and electric vehicles. There are substantial lithium-rich clay deposits in the Southwest U.S., but high carbonate levels hinder the development of these resources, according to Endolith.

One of its solutions removes those carbonates before leaching, reducing the use of sulfuric acid and improving throughput and production.

Endolith's microbial processes are a win for the environment and for bolstering the supply chain of materials that are vital to our clean energy future. Fewer toxic chemicals are introduced into the environment while waste is being utilized.

Luckily, copper can also be recycled repeatedly without diminishing quality, which is a valuable trait in creating a circular economy and reducing the need for mining projects that impact communities and ecosystems.

"We're creating a new industrial paradigm at the intersection of biology and mining," Dennett said, according to the report.

"Our goal is simple: Reshape supply chains for the most important technology transitions of our lifetime."

