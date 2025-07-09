  • Tech Tech

Mining company makes jaw-dropping discovery while working with once-forgotten waste: 'We're creating a new industrial paradigm'

"Our goal is simple: Reshape supply chains for the most important technology transitions of our lifetime."

by Jon Turi
"Our goal is simple: Reshape supply chains for the most important technology transitions of our lifetime."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Denver-based Endolith is using microbes to help recover valuable supply-chain materials, like copper and lithium, in a more sustainable manner. 

According to a report by Mother Jones, the company recently completed tests that confirm its microbial mining technology can extract significant amounts of copper from low-grade, hard-to-process ores in leftover mining waste. 

Copper concentrate is a semi-processed material derived from mining copper ore, typically containing 30% of the metal, along with 70% impurities and waste, as Mining Visuals shared

Endolith's process helps recover this valuable metal from the waste material by using natural microbes, thereby reducing the use of harmful chemicals that are frequently employed. 

Endolith CEO Liz Dennett said in the report that these "microscopic miners" are "remarkably good at extracting metals that conventional chemistry leaves behind," and the company is prepared to scale up its process.

Various international mining companies have made informal investments in the company over the years, and in 2023, the Department of Energy provided a $1.1 million grant to develop the process. 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Copper is used across several industries, including electronics and electric vehicles, where its high conductivity makes it especially valuable.

It's a key component in our transition to clean energy. But supply chains are uncertain, and copper demand is on the rise. According to analysts, around 24.3 million tons of copper were mined in 2023, representing a 30% increase over the past 20 years. 

Demand for the metal is projected to grow to around 55 million tons annually by 2050, and new methods to boost extraction, especially from waste, can increase the supply.

The company begins by analyzing ore supplies and native microbes at each site to understand the baseline conditions, the report explained. Then, it selects and adapts strains that are best suited for each site by using a microbial library and genetic techniques. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

These are then sprayed onto the waste heaps at mining sites and continually monitored using Endolith's cloud-native platform to make real-time adjustments and optimize copper recovery rates. 

The company is also using its microbes to assist in the extraction of lithium, another valuable material for batteries and electric vehicles. There are substantial lithium-rich clay deposits in the Southwest U.S., but high carbonate levels hinder the development of these resources, according to Endolith. 

One of its solutions removes those carbonates before leaching, reducing the use of sulfuric acid and improving throughput and production. 

Endolith's microbial processes are a win for the environment and for bolstering the supply chain of materials that are vital to our clean energy future. Fewer toxic chemicals are introduced into the environment while waste is being utilized. 

Luckily, copper can also be recycled repeatedly without diminishing quality, which is a valuable trait in creating a circular economy and reducing the need for mining projects that impact communities and ecosystems. 

"We're creating a new industrial paradigm at the intersection of biology and mining," Dennett said, according to the report

"Our goal is simple: Reshape supply chains for the most important technology transitions of our lifetime."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x