Startup announces game-changing partnership to recycle junk into rare metals: 'Exactly what we need'

Its first shipment is scheduled for the end of 2025.

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

This cleantech startup's new deal could change the future of metal mining.

Cyclic Materials, a rare earth element recycling startup based in Ontario, Canada, has partnered with Glencore, a mining company. This partnership will promote the mass recycling of metals such as copper and silver, which otherwise end up in landfills.

Cyclic Materials will send recycled copper to Glencore, and Glencore will refine the scrap and reuse the copper in "technologies driving the energy transition, like EVs and renewable energy systems," per Electrek.

Copper is infinitely recyclable. It can be melted and reused over and over without losing quality. International Copper estimates that "in the last one hundred years, two-thirds of the 690 million tonnes of copper produced are still in productive use."

Unfortunately, not all copper makes it to the right place for recycling. Many copper components are "trapped" in electronics that are improperly disposed of, which means the copper is lost to the landfill. According to the World Economic Forum, "Approximately 64 million tons of electronic products containing a high amount of copper were produced worldwide in 2022, but only 14 million tons — or 22% — were recycled."

Not only is valuable copper lost when it's not recycled, but mining new copper and other metals is resource-intensive and has a large impact on the environment. Metal mining can destroy habitats, contaminate water and soil, and release toxins into the air.

Many metals, including lithium, copper, and cobalt, are essential for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other energy-efficient technology. Thus, a strong circular supply chain is essential for preserving the environment and for the future of electric tech.

Kunal Sinha, Glencore's global head of recycling, told Electrek that "Cyclic Materials is filling a critical gap in the market. Their focus on rare earth recovery is exactly what we need to build a circular supply chain for critical materials."

Cyclic Materials isn't wasting time. Its first shipment of copper to Glencore is scheduled for the end of 2025.

