Leaked documents reveal alleged cover-up of poison in water supply — here are the details

"We require a just transition to ensure the protection of the environment, human rights, and the community."

A nickel mining company in Indonesia is facing serious heat after leaked documents revealed they "did not disclose" polluting the local water supply with a cancer-causing chemical.

What's happening?

The Guardian recently reported that the Harita Group allegedly lied about contaminating drinking water on the remote Obi Island with unsafe levels of hexavalent chromium (Cr6), the same chemical associated with Erin Brockovich in the 1990s.

Cr6 is known to cause cancer, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, targeting the respiratory system, kidneys, liver, skin, and eyes.

In Indonesia, the world's largest supplier of nickel, the maximum contaminant level of Cr6 legally allowed in drinking water is 50 parts per billion (ppb). An initial investigation by the Guardian in 2022, however, found the contaminant levels in a nearby village exceeding 60 ppb, which Harita disproved with its own lab results.

However, the leaked documents revealed that just one day after releasing a statement, Harita found that the spring water did not meet Indonesian water quality standards and found even higher contamination values in the following days.

Why is this new information on hexavalent chromium levels important?

Nickel production has become a booming business, as it is a crucial component of electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels.

However, the push for more technology that is kinder to the environment requires an upfront manufacturing process that releases harmful carbon dioxide. While material suppliers want to meet growing demand, they must ensure they are doing the least harm possible during this process to offset the initial environmental impact of nickel production.

By neglecting the responsibility of keeping drinking water clean, the Harita Group has undermined the value of the clean technology it supplies. Unfortunately, Cr6 contamination is not an uncommon occurrence. In the U.S., there have been recent incidents of company neglect leading to unsafe drinking water.

What's being done about Harita Group's pollution?

Harita has yet to respond to the claims posed by The Guardian, but environmental experts say the new information should be taken seriously by the company and the Indonesian authorities.

Environmental attorney Matthew Baird noted that while nickel production is crucial to a healthier planet, ensuring fair mining practices for the sake of nearby communities is a vital element of that effort.

"Nickel is meant to be one of the transition metals [toward a more sustainable economy] and we require a just transition to ensure the protection of the environment, human rights, and the community," Baird said, per The Guardian.

