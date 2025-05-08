Scientists develop mysterious new material that could transform energy storage: 'Exceptional mechanical properties'

Stronger batteries, longer-lasting electric vehicles, and more energy-efficient machines could soon become a reality thanks to a breakthrough in energy storage.

Several technologies rely on storing massive amounts of mechanical energy to work. Some store it using buffers, flexible structures, or springs. The stored kinetic energy is converted into elastic energy that can later be released.

Energy storage comes down to how much energy a material can take in, hold onto, and release without breaking. Scientists call this characteristic enthalpy.

According to Professor Peter Gumbsch from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology's Institute for Applied Materials, the challenge lies in getting the highest possible enthalpy.

"The difficulty is to combine conflicting properties: high stiffness, high strength, and large recoverable strain," he said.

Professor Gumbsch and his team sought to develop a material with maximum enthalpy. In their study, they discovered that a simple round rod could store large amounts of energy without breaking, a mechanism that they then integrated into a metamaterial.

"By defining a clever arrangement of the rods, we then integrated this mechanism into a metamaterial," Professor Gumbsch explained.

The researchers compared the mechanism to a classic bending spring. Bending a spring puts pressure on the wrong places. This could break or permanently deform the spring. However, twisting a rod spreads the force out, allowing it to store more energy and release it without breaking. It's like a slinky toy that never overstretches.

To apply this mechanism, the team twisted rods into a helical shape that maximizes energy storage. Tests on the designs show that the twisted rods' enthalpy was two to 160 times higher compared to other metamaterials.

"Our new metamaterials with their high elastic energy storage capacity have the potential to be used in various areas in the future where both efficient energy storage and exceptional mechanical properties are required," Professor Gumbsch said.

This new metamaterial marks a breakthrough in energy storage technology, offering a more robust mechanism. If it becomes available for widespread adoption, people could look forward to longer-lasting devices and vehicles.

For example, this metamaterial could help strengthen EV batteries and extend their driving range, helping ease one of the biggest barriers for drivers considering a switch to an EV.

EVs are an efficient alternative to gas-powered vehicles, offering potential savings on fuel costs. Beyond cost-effectiveness, EVs also contribute to a smaller carbon footprint. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, EVs generate less pollution compared to traditional vehicles, even when accounting for the electricity used when charging.

Other possible applications for the new metamaterial include shock absorption or damping and improved flexibility in robotic or energy-efficient machine structures.

With continued research, this new material could unlock stronger, more efficient energy storage solutions and help power a more sustainable and energy-resilient future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.