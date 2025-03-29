Scientists solve decade-long problem that could unlock futuristic tech — here's how it could revolutionize modern devices

"When the solid electrolyte touches the cathode, it reacts and forms an interphase layer."

Lithium-ion batteries charge fast and can store a lot of energy, so we use them to power many of our everyday gadgets, including smartphones, home appliances, and even electric vehicles.

However, despite their benefits, these batteries also come with a risk. They're made with a solution called liquid electrolyte, which can catch on fire if the battery overheats or gets damaged.

Solid-state batteries are being explored as a safer and more efficient alternative, but they have performance issues that scientists have been struggling to understand for over a decade.

Now, it seems that a team of researchers has found a solution by looking into the root cause of the issue with a four-dimensional scanning process.

Assistant professor Matthias Young and a research team at the University of Missouri published the study in the Advanced Energy Materials journal, which was shared by Wiley.

They used four-dimensional scanning transmission electron microscopy (4D STEM) to examine the atomic structure of a solid-state battery without dismantling it.

The scan allowed them to see the chemical reactions occurring within the batteries and determine that an interphase layer was the cause.

"When the solid electrolyte touches the cathode, it reacts and forms an interphase layer," Young said. He added that the layer is "1,000 times smaller" than the width of a strand of human hair.

Young explained that the interphase layer "blocks the lithium ions and electrons from moving easily." This increases resistance and hinders performance. Given the results of the study, Young now plans to test whether his lab can produce protective coatings from thin-film materials for the battery to prevent the reaction between the solid electrolyte and the cathode.

The study is a breakthrough in the field of battery technology because it offers a way for scientists to understand the atomic structure of batteries without taking them apart and to observe the chemical reactions inside them to pinpoint any issues that affect performance.

If 4D STEM analysis becomes a widely used process in battery research, scientists could accelerate battery development. Young's plan to experiment with making protective coatings to address the interphase layer issue could also improve solid-state battery performance.

While solid-state batteries could be a viable alternative to common lithium-ion batteries, scientists still need to study them further to ensure that they will be safer and more efficient.

Solid-state batteries have greater thermal stability than liquid-based ones like lithium-ion batteries, which allows them to recharge faster.

If scientists manage to develop solid-state batteries for public use, they could effectively collect energy from renewable resources like solar panels and wind turbines. Everyday items and appliances powered by traditional lithium-ion batteries, like smartphones and laptops, could also benefit from using solid-state batteries as they could reduce charging times and battery replacements.

Solid-state batteries can also be a more efficient and eco-friendly alternative for powering electric vehicles. According to research by Transport & Environment, shared by Reuters, solid-state batteries can cut the carbon footprint of EVs by as much as 39%.

4D STEM scanning is still in its early stages and requires further refinement before it's used for more research. However, it could help foster a better understanding of battery technology and improve the efficiency of solid-state batteries, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

