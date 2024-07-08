Aerospace project boasts world-record-breaking test that puts electric aircraft miles ahead of competition: 'Zero-emission flight doesn't have to be an obstacle to achievement'

A small aerospace venture just proved that electric airplanes can soar to new heights — and it could be a game changer for the future of green aviation, according to FlightGlobal.

In a series of test flights this spring, American aerospace project Helios Horizon flew its electric aircraft to altitudes of 17,500 to 24,000 feet. The company said it broke the record for aircraft of its size and type — crewed electric airplanes weighing less than 500 kilograms (around 1,100 pounds) — as FlightGlobal noted.

Even more remarkably, the aircraft still had at least 40% of its battery power left at the end of its test flights.

So, what does this mean for you? Helios Horizon is on a mission to show that electric planes can perform just as well as, if not better than, traditional fuel-burning aircraft. By pushing the boundaries of what's possible, they're accelerating the shift to cleaner, greener air travel.

The Helios Horizon aircraft is based on an existing airframe, but it's outfitted with unique electric propulsion and battery systems. Founder and chief test pilot Miguel Iturmendi, who has soared as high as 65,000 feet in gliders, led the design.

"As the entire aerospace industry struggles with its goals to decarbonise aviation, I hope Helios Horizon sends a clear signal that zero-emission flight doesn't have to be an obstacle to achievement," said Iturmendi in the FlightGlobal report.

His point rings loud and clear. As more innovators prove the potential of electric flight, they're sending a signal to big aerospace that eco-friendly aviation isn't a roadblock — it's the future, at least in the long term. And by investing in cleaner air travel now, we can look forward to more affordable, accessible, and planet-friendly ways to explore the world.

This test project is an exciting glimpse of what's on the horizon. Helios plans to keep modifying its aircraft to fly even higher, with the lofty goal of reaching the stratosphere, 44,000 feet up, in the next couple of years, per FlightGlobal.

That's higher than the cruising altitude of commercial airplanes. Just imagine — one day, you could be sipping a drink and enjoying the view from an electric plane, knowing that your trip isn't just easy on your wallet but also on the planet.

In the meantime, remember that even the smallest choices to reduce pollution, save energy, and live more sustainably add up to a brighter future for all of us. The sky's the limit.

