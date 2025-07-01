Scientists make astonishing discovery that could protect food supply from emerging threats: 'We can now design long-sought tools'

Using an atomic-level view of plant cells, researchers have learned more about the plant protein enzyme metacaspase 9, which could play a role in protecting crops from diseases.

Scientists from Rutgers University and Brookhaven National Laboratory collaborated on this ongoing research and published a study, according to a news release. Using advanced crystallography and computer modeling techniques to view metacaspase 9, they obtained new knowledge on this enzyme's behavior.

It plays a pivotal role in "programmed cell death." Damaged, unnecessary, or infected cells will intentionally die so the rest of the plant can remain healthy. This process is essential in fighting diseases.

Plant diseases are a massive threat to crops that humans rely on for food. Rising temperatures due to the changing climate make it easier for diseases to spread. According to the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, plant diseases cost the world economy $220 billion annually.

Using structural and computational biology tools, the scientists examined how parts of the enzyme responded to various acid concentrations. They found that certain parts act as "brakes or accelerators," depending on the acidic pH they're exposed to, per the release.

"Understanding the shape and mode of activation for metacaspase 9 means we can now design long-sought tools to harness its known biological functions to protect plants from diseases and environmental stresses that could decimate crops," Qun Liu, a study co-author and structural biologist in Brookhaven's Biology Department, said.

The team discovered that metacaspase 9 is excellent at fighting off biotrophs — organisms that feed on living cells. Metacaspase 9 triggers cell death in the infected cells to stop the spread, saving the plant. On the other hand, necrotrophs — organisms that kill cells and then feed on them — can hijack metacaspase 9 and kill the plant faster.

The researchers looked to strengthen or weaken the metacaspase 9 function accordingly to help plants fight diseases. They created hyperactive metacaspase 9 variants that promote cell death to stop biotrophic diseases.

"To combat necrotrophic organisms that kill cells to feed on them, understanding how metacaspase 9 changes at the molecular level can help us create new agri-chemicals that block this enzyme efficiently without harming animals or the environment," Eric Lam of Rutgers University-New Brunswick said.

Being able to harness metacaspase 9's power could substantially strengthen crop resilience and the agriculture industry. This protects the human food supply, safeguarding one of the most important means of survival.

Furthermore, reducing the spread of plant diseases also protects Earth's biodiversity. Without robust biodiversity, climatic conditions could destabilize, disease spread could worsen, and the human food supply could be jeopardized.

With this new research, scientists can create eco-friendly solutions to plant diseases, cutting the use of traditional fungicides, which are highly toxic, disrupt ecosystems, and contribute to pollution. It's a potential huge step forward for the agriculture industry, helping save crops without introducing chemicals that harm nearby wildlife, habitats, or humans.

The researchers have filed for a provisional U.S. patent for technologies derived from this discovery.

