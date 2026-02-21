Mercedes fans can rejoice because the automaker is expected to release a car this year that some say it should have released years ago — the very first electric C-Class.

As another entry on the ever-growing list of car brands announcing new all-electric or hybrid models, Mercedes plans to launch the brand-new C-Class sometime in 2026, according to Car Scoops.

The news outlet also shared images credited to SH Proshots that reportedly show the unreleased model. If previous naming conventions hold, Mercedes will likely call the car the C-Class with EQ Technology.

A recent release from the carmaker mentioned the premiere of the electric C-Class as a highlight for this year.

Much like the also highly anticipated GLC with EQ Technology (an SUV), the new C-Class (a sedan) will ride on Mercedes' all-electric MB.EA platform. Additionally, as Car Scoops detailed, the electric C-Class is expected to feature a large, illuminated grille similar to that of the GLC, along with a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen display on the dashboard.

Car Scoops anticipated that the battery power of the new C-Class will be fantastic. The model will likely boast an 800-volt electrical system and a dual-motor drivetrain with 483 horsepower, enabling the car to reach 60 mph in 5 seconds or less. Perhaps best of all, if the C-Class receives the same 94-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack of Mercedes' forthcoming electric SUV, it could improve on that heavier car's projected range of 443 miles.

As with other electric vehicles, C-Class owners could save quite a bit of money by avoiding the fuel costs associated with a combustion vehicle. With a range in the ballpark of the associated SUV, those driving the new sedan would find themselves charging up less often, saving on public charging sessions.

Car owners could save even more by charging at home, as this is generally cheaper than using public chargers, often saving drivers hundreds per year. Qmerit helps homeowners with Level 2 EV charger installation by providing free estimates.

Additionally, homeowners with solar panels would see their savings with the C-Class increase further, as charging at home with solar energy is even less expensive than charging from the grid. TCD's Solar Explorer can help interested homeowners find vetted installers in their area and potentially save them up to $10,000 on installation. One partner, EnergySage, provides quotes on installation and information about available incentives.

On top of fuel savings, C-Class owners can save on routine maintenance, as EVs don't require oil changes, spark plug changes, or other traditional fixes. Plus, with no tailpipe pollution, drivers can contribute to breathing cleaner air. And a quieter engine means reduced noise pollution.

While some may still have concerns about the pollution generated by manufacturing EV batteries or the environmental impacts of rare earth element mining, it's important to remember that the world mines far less of these elements per year than fuels for combustion. By one estimation, the world mines approximately 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas each year, while mining only around 7.7 million tons of minerals for low-pollution tech such as EVs.

Based on the news about the C-Class and other options, it looks like 2026 is winding up to be a big year for Mercedes, and it seems that consumers will be spoiled for choice when it comes to EVs.

