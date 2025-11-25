Mercedes unveils 'supervillain' concept vehicle with first-of-its-kind technology: 'A statement for the future'

"More than just an automobile."

Mercedes has revealed a design concept that combines 1930s glamour with next-gen innovation, according to Electrek. The Vision Iconic EV, showcased in Shanghai, revives the brand's traditional elegance from the Golden Age in a sleek luxury electric coupe that blends classic craftsmanship with future-looking technology.

Drawing inspiration from Mercedes classics like the 300 SL and 600 Pullman, the Vision Iconic aims to "stand out from the sea of sameness," the company said, per Electrek. Unlike many modern electric vehicles that tend to look minimalistic, this concept brings back vintage luxury cues while still aligning with modern energy demands.

One notable feature, the solar coating, works like traditional solar panels in its ability to produce electricity from the sun. According to Electrek, the technology can generate enough power to drive 7,456 miles per year in a midsize SUV.

Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs produce no dirty fuels and require far less maintenance since they don't rely on oil and gas, helping drivers save money over time. Readers can learn more from this starter guide to making your next car an EV.

While EVs are typically seen as a much more environmentally friendly alternative, some critics point to concerns over where their electricity comes from.

In order to build an electric vehicle, lithium used in the batteries must be mined, which releases dirty fuels in the process. However, that impact is small compared with the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels dug out of the Earth each year — the very resources EVs are meant to replace.

It makes an even greater difference when EVs are charged with energy from natural sources, like solar, wind, and hydropower. It is even cheaper to charge an EV when you charge it from home instead of at a public station.

Mercedes chief designer Gorden Wagener said, per Electrek, that it's "more than just an automobile — it is a sculpture in motion, a homage to timeless elegance, and a statement for the future."

One commenter from Electrek's post said: "If I decide to become a supervillain, THIS will be my ride!"

