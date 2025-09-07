Mercedes-Benz unveils futuristic luxury vehicle with 65-inch TV inside: 'Private jet-like interior'

"It has touched down … for the first time."

There's a new EV in town — and it looks more like a private jet than a van. Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its Vision V concept in the United States for the first time, according to Electrek, and it's turning heads with a futuristic design that combines luxury with sustainability.

The Vision V may look like it rolled out of a sci-fi movie, but it's also packed with ideas that hint at the future of electric mobility. Per Electrek, with its "private jet-like interior … it has touched down in the US for the first time." Most eye-catching is its solar roof: 168 high-efficiency cells produce enough energy to partially power the vehicle each day, giving drivers free energy just by parking in the sun. Such innovation could help extend the range, reduce the need for charging stops, and make clean driving even more convenient.

Inside, the van swaps traditional seating for plush white Napa leather chairs that recline flat, a 65-inch screen, and a "360-degree" lighting setup. It's clear Mercedes is aiming to create an experience that feels as relaxing as flying private — without the pollution.

Of course, this is still a concept vehicle, but it reflects a much bigger shift in the auto world. Nearly every major automaker is rolling out electric or hybrid models, from affordable compact cars to high-end designs like this one. For everyday drivers, EVs already bring clear benefits: no oil changes or transmission fluid swaps, lower fueling costs, whisper-quiet engines, and zero tailpipe pollution.

Some critics highlight the environmental impact of mining the minerals used in EV batteries, but the trade-off is substantial. While approximately 30 million tons of minerals are needed annually for the clean energy transition, we currently extract 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources each year — and burning them pours harmful pollution into the air that the environment cannot reuse.

By comparison, studies show EVs on the U.S. grid emit roughly 200 grams of air pollution per mile, compared to 350 grams for gas-powered cars.

Pairing an EV with home solar makes the savings even bigger. Charging with solar energy is cheaper than relying on public stations or the grid, and platforms like EnergySage make it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installation.

The Vision V may never reach showrooms exactly as it looks today. Still, its features could inspire the next generation of EVs — vehicles that are cleaner, smarter, and more comfortable than ever. And for drivers considering a change, resources on making the switch to an EV can help explain the options already on the market.

