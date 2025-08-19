Researchers discover simple practice that can reduce depression and anxiety: 'Consistent positive effects'

New research is bringing light to the mental health benefits of urban nature, including mitigating depression and anxiety.

The paper, which reviewed 449 peer-reviewed studies and conducted a meta-analysis of 78 field-based experiments, evaluated the effects of various urban nature types on 12 mental health outcomes.

"Green spaces such as urban forests and parks emerged as key elements in mitigating negative moods, such as depression and anxiety, and enhancing overall mental well-being," the authors stated. "In particular, the benefits of nature exposure are most pronounced among young adults, although consistent positive effects are evident across all age groups."

Several recent studies have linked green spaces with significant mental health benefits. For instance, one team of researchers found that spending just 10 minutes in nature could help adults with mental illness. And doctor-prescribed nature time has been associated with a greater sense of happiness and purpose, along with lower anxiety levels.

Other studies have linked access to green spaces with a reduction in the risk of noncommunicable diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Plus, incorporating more nature into urban environments can help cool cities. One recent piece of research indicates that increasing the number of trees in urban environments could significantly reduce the amount of heat-related deaths. Another study found that strategically integrating cool roofs and tree planting in cities can be a powerful and cost-effective cooling solution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Meanwhile, green spaces are powerful allies in the larger fight against rising global temperatures. For instance, one mature tree absorbs and stores an average of 48 pounds of carbon dioxide annually, according to One Tree Planted.

"These findings highlight the importance of safeguarding and expanding access to urban nature as a key strategy for enhancing public health and well-being in cities worldwide," the authors of the new meta-analysis concluded.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.