Researchers discover game-changing strategies to cool down entire cities: 'Powerful tools'

A smart mix of tree planting and cool roofs can help cool cities, according to a study. However, each of these solutions has pros and cons depending on the urban landscape.

A group of researchers investigated how Boston city planners could use cool roofs and tree plantings to cool the city's most vulnerable neighborhoods, detailing their findings in The Conversation.

In places where trees can be planted, they can cool the air 35% more than cool roofs, according to the scientists. But many of the best spots for new trees in Boston aren't in neighborhoods that need cooling help, they say. In those denser, at-risk neighborhoods, reflective roofs are actually the better choice.

"Our Boston optimization identifies nearly twice as much area for cool roof implementation than tree canopy expansion," the researchers state in the paper.

"Cooling potential, implementation feasibility, and cost are critical considerations for identifying locally actionable, integrated climate solutions."

They estimate that by investing less than 1% of the city's annual operating budget on 2,500 new trees and 3,000 cool roofs targeting the most at-risk areas, Boston could reduce heat exposure for nearly 80,000 residents and reduce summertime afternoon air temperatures by over 1 degree Fahrenheit.

"The results demonstrate how a balanced, budget-conscious strategy could deliver significant cooling benefits," the article stated.

However, they warn that not every city will benefit from the same mix. For instance, places with fewer flat, dark rooftops suitable for cool roof conversion may do better with tree planting efforts, while denser areas and places that face extreme heat and droughts may be better fits for cool roofs.

Exploring urban cooling solutions is becoming increasingly critical as a warming world is making cities hotter than ever before.

In addition to cool roofs and tree plantings, some cities like Phoenix and Los Angeles are turning to cool pavement, a white coating that is painted on city streets to reflect the sun and lower temperatures.

Permeable pavements, used primarily as a means of flood control, can also help lower temperatures.

"As climate change drives more frequent and intense urban heat, cities have powerful tools for lowering the temperature," the researchers conclude.

"With some attention to what already exists and what's feasible, they can find the right budget-conscious strategy that will deliver cooling benefits for everyone."

