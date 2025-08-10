Bike expert shares honest review after testing out dual-motor electric trike: 'Shouldn't feel this good'

Electrek's Micah Toll recently posted an in-depth review of a new electric trike and walked away impressed.

"You'd be forgiven for thinking that an electric tricycle wouldn't be a thrilling ride, but MeetOne has somehow nailed both the power and comfort in a single e-bike, and the experience is incredible. I kept thinking, 'This trike shouldn't feel this good,' and yet here we are."

The MeetOne Tour sports twin 750-watt motors and has a listed top speed of 25 mph when using pedal assist and 15 mph with the throttle. It boasts 180 newton-meters of torque for handling inclines and uneven roads. The two 15-amp-hour batteries should be able to deliver up to 130 miles of range. The large rear basket can hold up to 100 pounds of stuff, while the total capacity tops out at 500 pounds.

Of course, nothing is perfect. Toll's biggest complaints about the Tour were that it's heavy and expensive.

The more micromobility options that are out there, the better. E-bikes and scooters have the ability to reduce car traffic and associated pollution as users opt for alternatives on medium-range excursions. Like larger electric vehicles, e-bikes can save owners money thanks to reduced fuel costs. Plus, even with pedal assist and throttle options, e-bikes offer health benefits to riders.

The major bottleneck for e-bikes is the lack of supporting infrastructure in cities. A healthy path network is vital for e-bikes to be practical.

If you're interested in doubling down on the ecological benefits of e-bikes, consider charging one up with home solar panels. By bypassing power from the dirty grid, you can cycle knowing you're doing the absolute most to minimize your footprint. It's a lot cheaper using your own power, too.

EnergySage offers a free online tool connecting you to vetted local installers. It understands the rebate landscape and can leverage it to lower installation costs by up to $10,000.

The MeetOne Tour starts shipping at the end of August for $3,499. Electrek's community members were largely keen on the trike.

"I've got one on order and cannot wait to get it!! Vroom Vroom!!" said one user.

"Looking really nice and a cool alternative for people who can't handle a two wheel emtb," said another.

