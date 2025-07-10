Study reveals overlooked factor that makes cities healthier and safer — here's what you need to know

Cities around the world are catching on.

When people talk about biking, the focus is often on reducing pollution and providing an eco-friendly alternative to cars. However, a recent analysis by Think Global Health highlighted some other benefits: better health and public safety.

As the article reported, investments in bicycle-friendly infrastructure significantly contribute to cyclists' safety and improved outcomes across public health.

The Netherlands, often cited as the most bicycle-oriented country in the world, offers a compelling example.

Think Global Health pointed out that the majority of the Dutch bike at least once a week, with a Euronews report finding that 41% view biking as their main mode of transport.

Dutch urban planning has also been helpful to cyclists. Although bike-friendly spaces really only came about over the past 50 years, streets in the Netherlands have been designed for safe, everyday use.

They have separated bike lanes, clear signage, slower car traffic, and policies that prioritize vulnerable road users. Experts say this approach not only saves lives but also improves quality of life.

When cities make biking safer, people of all ages and income levels are more likely to use active transportation, which, in turn, can reduce chronic illness and air pollution.

In the Netherlands, for instance, some kids get regular exercise by pedaling in a large group to school. This highlights how accessible, safe cycling encourages healthy routines.

Investments in bicycle infrastructure can also reduce disparities, as lower-income residents and communities of color are more likely to face greater safety risks when riding bikes because of poorly designed areas.

Other cities are catching on. Think Global Health noted that Paris is slowly becoming "100% bikeable," with Mayor Anne Hidalgo leading the charge.

According to PeopleForBikes, many U.S. cities are beginning to experiment with similar bike-friendly models, including expanding protected lanes, implementing low-traffic neighborhoods, and creating car-free downtowns.

These changes are good for the planet and are reshaping communities for the better. Safer streets are a critical step toward more equitable cities.

For individuals looking to make their neighborhoods safer, one way to start is by supporting local policies that center human health in street design.

