Experts share mind-blowing video of futuristic fan-powered car shattering longstanding record: 'Has to be seen to be believed'

The McMurtry Spéirling, an electric hypercar using electric fans for added boost and grip, set a new world record on the Top Gear Test Track, beating out a Formula One racecar by 3.1 seconds.

In a recent Top Gear video, the Stig, Top Gear's professional driver, took the McMurtry Spéirling for a test lap. The McMurtry Spéirling is one of the latest technological achievements envisioned by billionaire inventor Sir David McMurtry.

The McMurtry Spéirling utilizes two gigantic fans underneath the electric vehicle to produce downforce that keeps the car from tumbling during hard turns and easier breaks. "The speed it can carry through corners is frankly unreal," said Top Gear editor-in-chief, Jack Rix.

It's also incredibly fast, hitting a top speed of 185 miles per hour. "The way that it scoots off the line - naught 60 in a causal 1.5 seconds - has to be seen to be believed," Rix said.

With its advanced tech, it completed the lap in 55.9 seconds, smashing the previous record held by the Renault R24, a former Formula One race car.

The technology isn't entirely new, with the 1978 Brabham BT46 using this "fan car" tech in Formula One. However, the McMurtry Spéirling shows just how efficient the tech could be on the 12-turn Top Gear track. Perhaps even more impressive is that the McMurtry Spéirling broke the record with an electric engine.

Electric vehicles, like the McMurtry Spéirling, are becoming more popular, increasing over 7% from 2023 to 2024, according to Cox Automotive. EVs help drivers save money with lower maintenance costs and fuel costs. According to the NRDC, drivers spend about 60% less on fuel costs each year with EVs.

Even with the process to mine for EV battery materials, electric vehicles are cleaner than traditional gas-powered cars and can reduce pollution and the harmful pollution from gas. These benefits have made 40 million drivers turn to electric vehicles.

Electric sports cars are becoming more popular as well. Companies like Longbow and Aston Martin are turning luxury sports cars electric, showing that you can combine aesthetics with sustainability.

"Whoever said electric cars are boring," Rix said, "you need to think again."

While the fan design was outlawed in competitive racing for an "unfair advantage," it's still impressive to see it in use on the Top Gear track. For the most avid racing fans, the McMurtry Spéirling is available. It is currently open for interest, with a starting price of £995,000 ($1,336,000).

