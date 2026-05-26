More than 500 residents flood Elk Grove Village town hall as 19 more data centers head to the suburb

The discussion reflects a broader debate playing out in communities across the country.

The discourse around data centers is becoming ubiquitous around the nation, but is particularly pressing in Elk Grove Village, where more than 500 people packed a banquet hall in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, for a town hall on a fast-growing local issue. As the Journal & Topics reported, the suburb has 20 active data centers and 19 additional projects underway, making the topic impossible to ignore.

What happened?

Mayor Craig Johnson held the meeting to give residents what village officials described as "facts regarding data centers in Elk Grove Village," per the Journal & Topics.

His presentation lasted about an hour and was followed by nearly two hours of public questions. Residents raised concerns about water use, electricity demand, artificial intelligence, fire safety, noise, jobs, and the proposed redevelopment of the 100-acre WGN antenna site on Rohlwing Road.

Johnson said Elk Grove Village ranks second nationally in data-center concentration, trailing the Virginia area outside Washington, D.C.

He also pointed to the financial upside, with data centers generating major revenue in 2025, including $45 million in property taxes, $11.1 million in building permit fees, $4.5 million in electric tax revenue, and $1 million in sales tax revenue, according to the Journal & Topics.

Residents also pressed village leaders on safety issues. Johnson said backup generators are typically located on rooftops and usually run only for short monthly tests. Fire Chief Richard Mikel said crews have not dealt with a data center fire in the village and that they train regularly for potential incidents, according to the report.

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Why does it matter?

The discussion reflects a broader debate playing out in communities across the country. Who benefits when data centers arrive, and who bears the costs?

These facilities are essential to the modern internet economy. They also require large amounts of electricity and sophisticated cooling systems, especially for AI.

AI can help optimize power systems, improve efficiency, and support cleaner energy management. The same technology can also increase electricity demand, boost water use for cooling, and contribute to higher utility costs when grid upgrades are needed.

The Journal & Topics reported that Johnson told residents that no buildings in the village were constructed specifically for AI, though some may contain AI-related functions.

He also argued that water use has become more efficient over time and compares favorably to other industry usage. Village figures show a modern 200,000-square-foot data center uses more than 538,000 gallons of water annually. That was superior to nearly 2.3 million gallons per year for either a 1,200-square-foot laundromat or a 5,000-square-foot car wash.

What's being done?

Johnson said most modern facilities now rely on deionized water in closed-loop cooling systems, per the Journal & Topics. He also said village-wide water usage has fallen 32% over the past 25 years.

On the power side, he said data centers get electricity straight from ComEd substations and that most village power lines are underground, supporting strong reliability.

As for what comes next, Johnson said he does not want to impose a hard cap on data centers or prevent future village boards from making decisions on issues like gas-powered generators.

Still, he said the village's approach will continue to center on safety, especially as plans move forward for sites such as the former WGN property, per the Journal & Topics.

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