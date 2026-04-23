11 new US data centers could produce more pollution than small nations

Recent reports indicate that new gas projects designed to power 11 new data centers in the United States are poised to produce more air pollution than several small nations. These developments, associated with major tech firms such as OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft, and xAI, could collectively produce more than 129 million tons of carbon pollution annually.

Wired reported that as new projects emerge and permits are filed, the pace of development is accelerating, raising alarms about potential environmental impacts.

"It's almost like we thought we were on the downside of the Industrial Revolution, retiring coal and gas, and now we have a new hump where we're going to rise," said Michael Thomas, founder of clean energy firm Cleanview. "That terrifies me in a lot of ways."

The gas infrastructure aims to bypass traditional grids, an approach called behind-the-meter power. As data center developers face delays in connecting to traditional utilities and growing frustration over rising residential energy bills, self-generated power is becoming more attractive.

In Memphis, Tennessee, xAI has initiated gas turbine installations at its Colossus 1 campus, which recently faced protests from concerned community members regarding air quality. Despite community pushback, the turbines were approved, and a second campus in Southaven is also under development. Microsoft is also exploring a gas project that could surpass Jamaica's annual harmful carbon pollution.

It is important to note that permit filings represent the long-term plans for these projects; they are not guarantees of completion. Data on pollution output from permitted facilities suggest that actual levels are usually lower, though still substantial, than projections based on full operational capacity.

Wired reported that even if the actual pollution from these power plants turns out to be only 50% of projections, they could still produce more gas pollution than Norway emitted in 2024.

Artificial intelligence has benefits, such as improving grid efficiency and providing solutions for critical medical processes. However, the same AI technologies aiding in cancer diagnostics and autonomous vehicle operation also raise considerable environmental concerns.

Burning coal, oil, and gas releases air pollution into the atmosphere that traps heat and warms the planet. The fact that these enormous data centers that developers are building at a rapid rate plan to use gas is understandably causing concern.

It adds to the already high level of concern over the amount of water and energy they require to operate and the harmful effects they have on the communities and ecosystems around them.

Communities and shareholders have pushed back against their development, leading to many projects being canceled or delayed.

Last month, three Senate Democrats sent questions about data center carbon pollution to several leading tech companies, including OpenAI, Meta, and Fermi.

"The thing that has kept me up at night, and is starting to really worry me," Thomas said, according to Wired, "is what happens if this gets 10 times bigger?"

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