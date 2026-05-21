AI is coming for jobs, water, and electricity — and the backlash may get brutal

"Stop putting AI in every system we use and rely on."

Backlash against the rapid advancement of AI is growing as more people link the technology boom to job losses, rising electric bills, and even their dwindling local water supplies.

An opinion piece in The Atlantic discussing the growing disenchantment with the advancing technology sparked a passionate debate in the r/technology subreddit. The Reddit post, published May 15, drew nearly 7,000 upvotes and 1,000 comments, with many readers focusing on the resource demands of AI data centers and the threat of job displacement.

In the Atlantic article, Lila Shroff highlighted how Americans across the political spectrum feel anxiety about the emergence of AI.

Shroff explained that in the first few months of 2026, a record number of proposed AI-related data centers and projects were canceled following public pushback. In some, more extreme cases, public officials and AI leaders have even seen threats and violence.

These developments reflect a broader trend that policymakers and industry leaders are increasingly grappling with, as AI raises concerns about potential impacts on U.S. jobs, while large-scale data centers spark questions about strain on local environments, power grids, and utility ratepayers.

Looking at the Reddit discussion, it is easy to see how people feel about the AI boom.

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"People didn't ask for these data centres," one user wrote. "It just seemed that due process went out the window and local voices are being ignored."

"I'm just tired of all these tech companies refusing to read the room," another said. "Stop putting AI in every system we use and rely on. We are not asking for it. It is not making products better."

Another added that they have already seen how AI is negatively affecting workers.

"My best friend just lost his job to AI, so it's definitely already started," they said.

The backlash reflects a simple fear that the benefits are being privatized while the burdens are being socialized. Commenters repeatedly tied AI expansion to job losses, higher electricity costs, and water stress, especially in places already worried about affordability and local environmental impacts.

That mix of economic insecurity and resource pressure helps explain why public frustration could grow quickly if residents feel they are paying more and getting less.

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